DINGESS — A Mingo County woman is facing a felony charge after she allegedly injured her daughter in an argument with her husband that occurred in late January.
Marcy Kay Stevens (Sparks), 26, of Dingess was arrested March 12 and charged with felony child neglect resulting in injury and domestic battery by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, Stevens allegedly smacked her husband, Bobby Sparks, across the face leaving visible redness as he was trying to take their young daughter back into his custody from their visit.
The complaint says that after refusing to give their child back to the father, Stevens in a rage threw her daughter into the air and she landed on the bed, causing the child to whip her neck and head into the wall, injuring the child.
Stevens was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Magistrate Donald Sansom and was sent to the Southwestern Regional Jail in lieu of an $11,000 bail.
Deputies Joshua Tincher and Jeremy Casey were listed as the arresting officers on the criminal complaint.
Here are other arrests recently filed in Mingo Magistrate Court:
- Tommy Curtis Wolford, 37, of Stopover, Kentucky, was arrested March 11 and charged with five counts of simple possession, prohibited drug purchase or receipt and obstructing an officer by the West Virginia State Police.
- Donald Wayne Norman, 49, of Freeburn, Kentucky, was arrested March 11 and charged with simple possession and obstructing an officer by the WVSP.
- Nick Runyon Jr., 41, of Williamson, and Sumar Faye Farley, 32, of Delbarton, were arrested March 11 and charged with possession of altered pseudoephedrine by the MCSD.
- Barry Baker, 19, of Dunbar, W.Va., was arrested March 10 and charged with unlawful taking of vehicle/joyriding by the WVSP.
- Rodney Darnell Bedford, Jr., 48, of Omar was arrested March 10 and charged with driving under the influence second offense and destruction of property by the MCSD.
- Edgar Maynard, 26, of Lovely, Kentucky, was arrested March 9 and charged with possession of a substance to be used as a precursor to manufacture methamphetamine and obstructing an officer by the MCSD.
- James Varney, 52, of Williamson was arrested March 8 and charged with assault and battery on an officer, obstructing an officer, simple possession and trespassing asked to leave by the Williamson Police Department and MCSD.
- Larry J. Stevens, 31, of Gilbert was arrested March 8 and charged with DUI, driving suspended and driving left of center by the WVSP.
- Jasmin Kamil Ratliff, 31, of Gilbert was arrested March 6 and charged with public intoxication, obstructing an officer and obstructing EMS/fire personnel by the Delbarton Police Department.
- Frank Elwood Fields, 30, of Williamson was arrested March 6 and charged with destruction of property, assault, trespassing asked to leave, disorderly conduct and public intoxication by the WPD. Fields was also charged with burglary, assault and two counts of obstructing by the WPD from a separate incident on the same day.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.