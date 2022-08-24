WILLIAMSON — The Old Hospital on College Hill is an attraction for lovers of the paranormal, and two podcasts recently highlighted that with live tapings inside the building.
Hillbilly Horror Stories marked its sixth anniversary with the event, inviting along fellow podcast The Serial Spirits.
Hillbilly Horror Stories consists of married couple Jerry and Tracy Paulley from Lexington, Kentucky.
“We do live events all over the country for our listeners,” Jerry said. “We’ve had over 17 million downloads over the last six years. This is our sixth anniversary, birthday live event. We do one every year, and we had met Tonya [Webb] and Charlie [Hatfield] a while back.”
Jerry said his interest in the paranormal began during his childhood.
“I grew up in a haunted house,” Jerry said. “From the time I was 13 to about 18, for about five years our house has a lot of stuff going on, so that’s where most of it originated.”
Jerry said when he started the show he had another host with him. When his wife stepped in one day, the format and dynamic changed, and the rest is history.
“When we started off the show I had a different co-host for the first 10 or so episodes,” Jerry said.
“He couldn’t make it one day and my wife had to fill in and she was like, ‘But I don’t know what we are gonna be talking about.’ I said, ‘Don’t worry about it, just listen and give me your feedback,’ and it worked so well.”
Jerry said the unique way they have done the show has helped them build a following over the past six years.
“She never knows what the stories are going to be,” Jerry said. “She just gives a true reaction and a lot of the times the questions she asks are what the listeners at home are thinking, so it works out perfect.”
Jerry also said he and his wife use their platform to advocate for mental health services and to provide a judgement-free place for fans to seek help when needed.
Serial Spirits consists of Annie Weebs and Brendan Shay from Huntington.
“We have been doing podcasting since 2018, and we cover paranormal, true crime, missing persons cases,” Weebs said. “It’s basically like an unsolved mysteries podcast.”
Saturday’s event was the pair’s second trip to the Old Hospital on College Hill. They also planned to spend the night doing some paranormal research inside the building.
“We’re paranormal investigators,” Weebs said. “We’ve both been investigators for about 15 years, and we really wanted an outlet just to be able to share some of our stories. When we started sharing some of our stories, other people came forward and wanted to share theirs, too, so we kind of branched off from paranormal to do the true crime and missing persons cases, too.”
Both podcasts can be found via their Facebook pages.
