PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The groundbreaking of the Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) Children’s Hospital in Pike County celebrated a groundbreaking Friday, thanks in part to a $4.78 million Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) Pilot Program grant.
Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05) joined local leaders for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for PMC’s Appalachian Valley Autism Center, according to a news release.
When finished, the new Children’s Hospital in Pikeville will treat patients from birth to 18 years, providing regional health care services for more than 100,000 children in a 50-mile radius encompassing 23 counties in Eastern Kentucky, Southwestern Virginia and Southern West Virginia. It is expected to add 50 full-time staffers when completed, with up to 200 additional positions expected within the following four years.
Thanks to a partnership with the University of Kentucky Children’s Hospital, a Joint Pediatric Leadership Working Team will help develop specialty services at the facility.
Construction is expected to last less than 18 months. The facility will include a 10-bed in-patient unit, 13 pediatric exam rooms, a children’s waiting area and playroom.
“I believe health care is a human right, and this is certainly true for our children,” Beshear said. “This announcement provides much-needed relief for families in Eastern Kentucky that no longer have to worry about traveling hours to seek care for their children. I congratulate everyone who is working hard throughout this global health pandemic to make access to these health care services a reality in Pikeville.”
The project was selected for funding through the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet’s (EEC) Division of Abandoned Mine Lands, as part of the Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) Pilot Program to revitalize the coalfields in Kentucky’s Appalachian region through economic development.