PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Pikeville Medical Center has been awarded an AML grant in the amount of $4.78 million to complete the PMC Children’s Hospital and new pediatric clinic announced late last year, according to a release. Upon completion, the new Children’s Hospital will create approximately 200 new jobs at PMC.
“On behalf of Pikeville Medical Center, the Board of Directors, physicians and staff, I want to thank Senator Mitch McConnell and Congressman Hal Rogers for supporting our application for the AML grant to build a hospital to serve our children,” said Vice President of the Board of Directors Donovan Blackburn.
The $4.78 million will help PMC to establish a children’s hospital to provide advanced pediatric care.
“It will be eastern Kentucky’s first and only dedicated children’s hospital,” Rogers said. “It will provide medical services for more than 100,000 children in our region, allowing families to stay close to home for difficult treatments and long-term medical care.”