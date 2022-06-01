MATEWAN — Community members have provided input for a mural project highlighting the history of Matewan in the historic Nenni Building.
Joel Dugan has been selected to complete work on the mural. He met with community members Thursday at the Mine Wars Museum downtown.
The mural will be painted by a staircase in the building. Dugan said he wants to use the space as well as possible, and also embrace some of the metaphorical meanings that a stairwell can have.
“The space itself has a lower landing, an extension that goes up the stairwell and then it has a top landing,” Dugan said. “When I see this canvas, I think a lot about how one pushes forth up a stairwell with different endurance as we age and what that stairwell, metaphorically, could symbolize.”
Those in attendance were asked to think of events, people and symbols that best represent the rich history of the Matewan area. They then voted on lists compiled from the suggestions to narrow down some specific ideas for Dugan to look at working into the project.
Some of the ideas being looked at include highlighting the United Mine Workers of America in the area, the railroad, the flood of 1977, the Battle of Matewan, the Hatfield and McCoy feud, coal miners, John L. Lewis, Sid Hatfield and Cecil Roberts.
In August 2020, the U.S. Economic Development Authority announced a $1.7 million grant for the Nenni buildings project to assist in renovations and repairs. Since then, Coalfield Development has raised and matched additional funds for the project.
Phase I of construction is expected to be completed in 2022. The second phase will focus on the revitalization of the second floors, including Sid Hatfield’s upstairs apartment.
Through the Nenni buildings revitalization, Coalfield Development aims to diversify the local economy, bring innovation and opportunity into Mingo County communities, and give residents a chance to reclaim southern West Virginia’s narrative.
Reclaiming this narrative is something Dugan also wants to incorporate into his work at the building.
With support from the Matewan and Mingo County communities, the Mine Wars Museum, the West Virginia Community Development Hub, the local UMWA chapter, the National Coal Heritage Area, the Mingo County Redevelopment Authority, Southern Community and Technical College, and many others, it is Coalfield Development’s goal to restore and preserve the integrity of the Nenni buildings while creating a new jobs and business opportunities for Mingo-area residents.
“This will become a major economic, cultural and historical asset for Mingo County specifically and southern central Appalachia broadly,” said Brandon Dennison, CEO of Coalfield Development. “The skills developed here will be skills for the modern economy: clean energy, light manufacturing, design, sustainable construction, local agriculture, and more. The businesses created here will be resilient, innovative businesses. They will define the new Appalachian economy.”
As the backdrop of the 1920s Mine Wars, the Nenni buildings served a variety of purposes: from a miners’ union headquarters, to the town jewelry store, to the home of Matewan Sheriff Sid Hatfield, whose apartment was located on the second floor. Hatfield, a beloved champion for his community, stood up for his residents’ rights to unionize during the Mine Wars, which ultimately cost him his life.