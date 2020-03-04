GOODY, Ky. — For the first time in several years the Pinewood Derby returned to the Southside Mall this past weekend as the Williamson Cub Scout Pack 314 hosted other scout packs from throughout Mingo County. The Pinewood Derby is a racing event for unpowered, unmanned miniature cars. With the help of adults, Scouts build their own cars from wood, usually from kits containing a block of pine wood, plastic wheels and metal axles. Over 35 cars were entered into the derby from Cub Scout Pack 314, Gilbert Cub Scout Pack 664, Matewan Cub Scout Pack 426 and Williamson Boy Scout Pack 321. Scout Pack 314 leader T.G. Kania said that they restarted the pack in the Williamson area in 2019. He said that he competed in derby races when he was in Cub Scouts and is thrilled to see the interest in the races this past weekend. Kania thanked all of the volunteers who helped coordinate the derby and the Southside Mall for hosting.
