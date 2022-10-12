Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Appalachian Center for the Arts will conduct auditions for “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20.

Those auditioning should come prepared to sing 32 bars of a song of their choosing. Sides will be provided to read at the audition. These auditions are open to all ages, youth and adults. Contact Shannon@theapparts.org to reserve an audition spot.

