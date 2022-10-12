PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Appalachian Center for the Arts will conduct auditions for “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20.
Those auditioning should come prepared to sing 32 bars of a song of their choosing. Sides will be provided to read at the audition. These auditions are open to all ages, youth and adults. Contact Shannon@theapparts.org to reserve an audition spot.
Filled with holiday hits like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” features characters including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph. It’s an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special.
Because of his shiny nose, Rudolph doesn’t feel like he belongs in Christmastown and sets off to find a place that accepts him. Along his journey, he encounters fellow misfits, only to realize that home is where he has belonged the whole time. When a storm threatens to keep Santa’s sleigh from taking flight, what makes Rudolph different turns out to be what helps him save Christmas.