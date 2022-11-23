Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Pike County Tourism CVB was recently honored by the Kentucky Travel Industry Association with five awards for marketing excellence, according to a news release. These awards were presented during the 2022 annual conference Nov. 9-11 at the Griffin Gate Marriott Golf Resort & Spa in Lexington.

These awards recognized Pikeville-Pike County Tourism CVB’s digital and print marketing efforts, the website TourPikeCounty.com, as well as the Pike County Rally Car Experiences that the CVB has hosted over the past few years. Perhaps the most notable award involves Pikeville-Pike County Tourism’s collaboration with the Mountain Grrl Experience, as the event was recognized with a bronze award for Experience Development.

Tags

Recommended for you