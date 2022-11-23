PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Pike County Tourism CVB was recently honored by the Kentucky Travel Industry Association with five awards for marketing excellence, according to a news release. These awards were presented during the 2022 annual conference Nov. 9-11 at the Griffin Gate Marriott Golf Resort & Spa in Lexington.
These awards recognized Pikeville-Pike County Tourism CVB’s digital and print marketing efforts, the website TourPikeCounty.com, as well as the Pike County Rally Car Experiences that the CVB has hosted over the past few years. Perhaps the most notable award involves Pikeville-Pike County Tourism’s collaboration with the Mountain Grrl Experience, as the event was recognized with a bronze award for Experience Development.
“The Mountain Grrl Experience could not happen without the assistance and support of Pikeville-Pike County Tourism. We are grateful for our partnership with our friends in this office whose goal, like ours, is to uplift and celebrate Appalachia and its people,” said Kris Preston, co-founder of the Mountain Grrl Experience. “We also appreciate our partnership with the amazing staff at the Appalachian Center for the Arts, especially graphic artist Jen Yonts who created our logo and much of our marketing materials. Local photographers Dusty Layne and Larry Epling and videographer Jeremy Justice helped capture the beauty and essence of the event.”
Including these awards, Pikeville-Pike County Tourism CVB has been recognized with over 60 traverse awards over the past decade.
“We are always growing and evolving as a tourism bureau,” said Tony K. Tackett, Pikeville-Pike County Tourism CVB executive director. “It’s an ever-evolving business, and we are always striving to think ‘outside of the box’ and to find new ways to connect with visitors and group travelers. We appreciate the Kentucky Travel Industry Association, and our tourism partners, both local and statewide, for all the support they give.”