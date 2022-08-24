Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

PIKEVILLE — Pikeville City Tourism recently announced the creation of the Story Trail, a new family-friendly path at Bob Amos Park.

The Story Trail combines family time, recreation, nature appreciation and literacy for families to experience their favorite stories.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Recommended for you