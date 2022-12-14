LEXINGTON, Ky. — Pikeville Medical Center agreed last week to pay civil penalties to resolve allegations that it violated the Controlled Substances Act, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky.
The district announced that Pikeville Medical Center has agreed to pay the United States $4,394,600 in civil penalties, to resolve allegations that its violations of the Controlled Substances Act’s recordkeeping provisions resulted in significant diversion of dangerous opioids from its pharmacy.
The settlement is one of the nation’s largest relating to recordkeeping violations under the act involving allegations of drug diversion at a hospital. Additionally, the settlement is the third-largest civil penalty ever obtained from a hospital system under the act.
As a registrant with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, Pikeville Medical Center had certain recordkeeping obligations according to the release, which included maintaining complete and accurate records of each controlled substance received, dispensed and disposed.
In settlement documents, the government contends that over a two-year period, Pikeville Medical Center allegedly violated multiple provisions of the act relating to recordkeeping, including failing to maintain complete and accurate inventories and dispensing records for Schedule II controlled substances.
The government alleges that as a result of these failures, a Pikeville Medical Center pharmacy technician was able to divert more than 60,000 dosage units of oxycodone, hydrocodone and methadone from the center’s narcotics vault and Pyxis MedStations, from January 1, 2016, through September 7, 2018.
The controlled substances diverted from the center were reportedly eventually distributed by the pharmacy technician’s husband to the community, according to court documents. Both the Pikeville Medical Center pharmacy technician and her husband have pled guilty to violating 21 U.S.C. § 846, conspiracy to distribute Schedule II controlled substances, in the matter of United States v. Perry et al., 7:20-cr-12.
“As the opioid crisis continues to plague communities in Kentucky, hospitals like Pikeville Medical Center have a responsibility and critical role to play,” said Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky.. “They must ensure that controlled substances are carefully tracked and protected against theft and loss, so that these drugs are not diverted for illegal uses. My office will continue to seek appropriate civil penalties from healthcare providers who are careless with their recordkeeping and fail to provide effective safeguards against drug diversion.”
As part of the settlement, Pikeville Medical Center has entered into a three-year Memorandum of Agreement with the DEA, which prescribes the hospital’s drug-handling responsibilities going forward. These steps include:
- Permitting DEA personnel to enter its registered location at any time during regular business hours without an administrative inspection warrant, and without prior notification to Pikeville Medical Center, to verify compliance with the Memorandum of Agreement;
- Conducting an inventory of select controlled substances every six months and providing the results to DEA;
- Investigating and documenting any concerns about diversion, employee theft or significant loss of controlled substances;
- Reporting suspicious controlled substance incidents to the DEA on a quarterly basis;
- Providing mandatory training on federal laws and regulations pertaining to controlled substances for all employees and contract personnel who have access to controlled substances.
Pikeville Medical Center cooperated with the DEA’s investigation and self-reported the diversion. As recognized in the Memorandum of Agreement, the center took substantial steps to address its deficiencies in its handling of controlled substances before the settlement was entered.
The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s London Resident Office Diversion Group, with assistance from the Kentucky Board of Pharmacy, and handled by the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Affirmative Civil Enforcement section, including Assistant U.S. Attorneys Meghan Stubblebine and Mary Melton. The claims resolved by the settlement are allegations only, and there has been no determination of liability.
