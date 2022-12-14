Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Pikeville Medical Center agreed last week to pay civil penalties to resolve allegations that it violated the Controlled Substances Act, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

The district announced that Pikeville Medical Center has agreed to pay the United States $4,394,600 in civil penalties, to resolve allegations that its violations of the Controlled Substances Act’s recordkeeping provisions resulted in significant diversion of dangerous opioids from its pharmacy.

