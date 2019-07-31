HD Media
PIKEVILLE, Ky. - Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) is set to host the sixth annual Colors of Courage 5K on Saturday, Aug. 17 in downtown Pikeville. For the second year, the event will be a true color run, with colored powder tossed at various points throughout the race. Proceeds will benefit underinsured patients of the Pikeville Medical Leonard Lawson Cancer Center (LLCC).
"There are so many patients in need and all of the proceeds benefit these patients directly," said Vickie Justus, LLCC Director. "Thousands of dollars are raised each year with this event to help our patients who may be struggling financially. This money helps them cover transportation costs to make it to life-saving treatments."
Most people have been affected by cancer in some way. To show support of those fighting cancer or to remember those lost, event participants are encouraged to dress in the color of cancer they represent. Although the color for each person may be different, the Colors of Courage 5K will unite everyone.
"This event is important to everyone at the Cancer Center, because we know the impact these funds make in helping our patients," Justus explained. "We are all extremely excited to not only participate, but also volunteer to make this race a tremendous success."
Registration for the event will begin at 7:30am at the Garfield House located at 178 College Street in Pikeville with the race beginning at 9am. Free parking is available in the City of Pikeville parking garage located on Hambley Boulevard. Finisher medals will be given to participants crossing the finish line (while supplies last). The top three overall male and female finishers and the top three male and female finishers in each age division will receive an award.
For convenience, early bag pickup will be available on Friday, August 16 from 11a.m. - 2 p.m. and from 3-6 p.m. at the Garfield House.
Entry fees are as follows: $25: early registration (must be received by Wednesday, August 7 to guarantee a T-shirt); $30: day of race; $20: group of eight of more Register online at www.tristateracer.com/ColorsOfCourage. The Colors of Courage 5K registration form can also be printed from the tristateracer.com website or picked up at the Pikeville Medical Center information desk. Deliver or mail the completed form, along with your entry fee to: Pikeville Medical Center - Public Relations Department, Attention: Amy Charles, 131 Summit Drive, Pikeville, KY 41501. For more information about the Colors of Courage 5K, please visit www.pikevillehospital.org or call 606-218-3960.