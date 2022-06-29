PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Pikeville City Tourism has announced a weekend full of events to celebrate the Fourth of July.
The event will feature food trucks and street vendors daily Friday-Monday, July 1-4. Fireworks are slated for July 4 at dark.
A schedule released by the city outlines activities for the four days.
July 1
- 6 p.m.: Cruise in car show
- 7 p.m.: Main Street Live featuring Tee Dee Young
July 2
- 2 p.m.-8 p.m.: Inflatables and face painting in Pikeville City Park
- 3:30 p.m.-10 p.m.: Live music on the Mountain Top Media Stage at the Appalachian Wireless Arena Plaza
- 3:30 p.m.: Mirrored Image
- 5:30 p.m.: Longshot
- 7 p.m.: Troy Carlos and band
- 8:30 p.m.: The Pastime Band
July 3
- 2 pm.-8 p.m.: Inflatables and face painting in Pikeville City Park
- 3:30 p.m.-10 p.m.: Live music on the Mountain Top Media Stage at the Appalachian Wireless Arena Plaza
- 3:30 p.m.: Zoe Howard
- 5 p.m.: Blue Stone Mystic
- 6 p.m.: The Moondogs
- 7 p.m.: Burden of Proof
- 8:30 p.m.: Rock of Ages
July 4
- 2 p.m.-8 p.m.: Inflatables and face painting in Pikeville City Park
- 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Live music on the gazebo stage in Pikeville City Park
- 2 p.m.: Southern Konnection
- 3:30 p.m.: Dustin Hoover
- 4:30 p.m.: Alex Blankenship
- 5:30 p.m.: Johnny Pop Day
- 6:30 p.m.: Donaven Blevins
- 3 p.m.-10 p.m.: Live music on the Mountain Top Media Stage at the Appalachian Wireless Arena Plaza
- 3 p.m.: Thomas Jude Band
- 5:30 p.m.: Roger Lee Charles
- 7 p.m.: Southbound
- 8:30 p.m.: Eddie Jenkins and the 606 Sound