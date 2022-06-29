Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Pikeville City Tourism has announced a weekend full of events to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The event will feature food trucks and street vendors daily Friday-Monday, July 1-4. Fireworks are slated for July 4 at dark.

A schedule released by the city outlines activities for the four days.

July 1

  • 6 p.m.: Cruise in car show
  • 7 p.m.: Main Street Live featuring Tee Dee Young

July 2

  • 2 p.m.-8 p.m.: Inflatables and face painting in Pikeville City Park
  • 3:30 p.m.-10 p.m.: Live music on the Mountain Top Media Stage at the Appalachian Wireless Arena Plaza
  • 3:30 p.m.: Mirrored Image
  • 5:30 p.m.: Longshot
  • 7 p.m.: Troy Carlos and band
  • 8:30 p.m.: The Pastime Band

July 3

  • 2 pm.-8 p.m.: Inflatables and face painting in Pikeville City Park
  • 3:30 p.m.-10 p.m.: Live music on the Mountain Top Media Stage at the Appalachian Wireless Arena Plaza
  • 3:30 p.m.: Zoe Howard
  • 5 p.m.: Blue Stone Mystic
  • 6 p.m.: The Moondogs
  • 7 p.m.: Burden of Proof
  • 8:30 p.m.: Rock of Ages

July 4

  • 2 p.m.-8 p.m.: Inflatables and face painting in Pikeville City Park
  • 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Live music on the gazebo stage in Pikeville City Park
  • 2 p.m.: Southern Konnection
  • 3:30 p.m.: Dustin Hoover
  • 4:30 p.m.: Alex Blankenship
  • 5:30 p.m.: Johnny Pop Day
  • 6:30 p.m.: Donaven Blevins
  • 3 p.m.-10 p.m.: Live music on the Mountain Top Media Stage at the Appalachian Wireless Arena Plaza
  • 3 p.m.: Thomas Jude Band
  • 5:30 p.m.: Roger Lee Charles
  • 7 p.m.: Southbound
  • 8:30 p.m.: Eddie Jenkins and the 606 Sound

Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

