PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pikeville man was convicted by a federal jury last month for being a felon in possession of a pistol and sawed-off shotgun.
According to testimony at trial, the Kentucky State Police responded to a complaint that Richard Starghill had refused to leave another person’s residence. He was found in possession of a loaded revolver and a sawed-off shotgun. Starghill has a lengthy criminal history involving multiple convictions for drug trafficking and a recent conviction for felony assault.
Robert M. Duncan Jr., United States attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; James Robert Brown, FBI Louisville Field Office; and Rodney Brewer, Kentucky State Police Commissioner, jointly announced the conviction.
The investigation was conducted by FBI and KSP. The U.S. Attorney’s Office was represented in the case by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nick Rabold.
Starghill will appear for sentencing June 12, 2020. He faces up to a maximum of life in prison. However, the court must consider the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the applicable federal sentencing statutes before imposing a sentence.
This is another case prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Neighborhoods” Program (PSN), which is a nationwide, crime reduction strategy aimed at decreasing violent crime in communities. It involves a comprehensive approach to public safety — one that includes investigating and prosecuting crimes, along with prevention and reentry efforts.
In the Eastern District of Kentucky, U.S. Attorney Robert Duncan Jr., coordinates PSN efforts in cooperation with various federal, state and local law enforcement officials.