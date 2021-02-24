PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Commonwealth Attorney’s office of Pike County, Kentucky, recently released a list of felony indictments returned by the grand jury.
The list of indictments filed in Pike County Circuit Court include:
- Jason Estep, 41, of Phelps: three counts trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, promoting contraband and DUI.
- Kevin Andrew Wolford, 38, of Belfry: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Charles R. Blankenship, 25, of Varney: possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jada Ratliff, 32, of Vansant, Virginia: three counts trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Christopher Adkins, 36, of Shelbiana: two counts possession of a controlled substance and DUI.
- Travis Eugene Brown, 41, of Lick Creek: possession of a controlled substance, DUI, possession of marijuana and no insurance.
- Kavinda Coleman, 51, of Pikeville: burglary, theft by unlawful taking, possession of a controlled substance and prescription drug not in proper container.
- Andrew Crum, 34, of Drift: theft by unlawful taking and burglary.
- Jeffery Johnson, 51, of Salyersville: possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, no registration and being a persistent felony offender.
- Timothy Lambert II, 26, of Tomahawk: burglary, theft by unlawful taking and possession of a controlled substance.
- David Lovins, 41, of Pikeville: possession of a controlled substance.
- Zachary Vincent, 26, of Pikeville: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
- Jerimiah Vance, 25, of Pikeville: three counts burglary, three counts theft by unlawful taking, fleeing, resisting arrest, public intoxication, criminal mischief and being a persistent felony offender.
- Frank J. Beavers, 38, of Shelbiana: three counts possession of a controlled substance.
- Frankie Sargent, 32, of Pikeville: trafficking in a controlled substance, DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
- Jeremy Robert Thacker, 43, of Betsy Layne: DUI 4th offense and being a persistent felony offender.
- Chester T. Akers, 33, of Pikeville: theft by unlawful taking, theft of motor vehicle registration plate or decal, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, fleeing or evading police and being a persistent felony offender.
- Alex Eversole, 34, of Pikeville: burglary, theft by unlawful taking and being a persistent felony offender.
- Brandon Heath Johnson, 34, of Weeksbury: theft by unlawful taking.
- Sara Blackburn, 32, of Weeksbury: possession of a controlled substance and theft by unlawful taking.
- Kermit Dwayne Stitlner, 26, of Pikeville: burglary and theft by unlawful taking.
- Harlan Dwayne Hall, 50, of Tram: theft by unlawful taking and being a persistent felony offender.
- Skylar Lee Kinney, 28, of Pikeville: burglary, theft by unlawful taking and attempted fraudulent use of a credit card.
DISCLAIMER: An indictment is an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.