Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Commonwealth Attorney’s office of Pike County, Kentucky, recently released a list of felony indictments returned by the grand jury.

The list of indictments filed in Pike County Circuit Court include:

  • Jason Estep, 41, of Phelps: three counts trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, promoting contraband and DUI.
  • Kevin Andrew Wolford, 38, of Belfry: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Charles R. Blankenship, 25, of Varney: possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Jada Ratliff, 32, of Vansant, Virginia: three counts trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Christopher Adkins, 36, of Shelbiana: two counts possession of a controlled substance and DUI.
  • Travis Eugene Brown, 41, of Lick Creek: possession of a controlled substance, DUI, possession of marijuana and no insurance.
  • Kavinda Coleman, 51, of Pikeville: burglary, theft by unlawful taking, possession of a controlled substance and prescription drug not in proper container.
  • Andrew Crum, 34, of Drift: theft by unlawful taking and burglary.
  • Jeffery Johnson, 51, of Salyersville: possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, no registration and being a persistent felony offender.
  • Timothy Lambert II, 26, of Tomahawk: burglary, theft by unlawful taking and possession of a controlled substance.
  • David Lovins, 41, of Pikeville: possession of a controlled substance.
  • Zachary Vincent, 26, of Pikeville: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
  • Jerimiah Vance, 25, of Pikeville: three counts burglary, three counts theft by unlawful taking, fleeing, resisting arrest, public intoxication, criminal mischief and being a persistent felony offender.
  • Frank J. Beavers, 38, of Shelbiana: three counts possession of a controlled substance.
  • Frankie Sargent, 32, of Pikeville: trafficking in a controlled substance, DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
  • Jeremy Robert Thacker, 43, of Betsy Layne: DUI 4th offense and being a persistent felony offender.
  • Chester T. Akers, 33, of Pikeville: theft by unlawful taking, theft of motor vehicle registration plate or decal, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, fleeing or evading police and being a persistent felony offender.
  • Alex Eversole, 34, of Pikeville: burglary, theft by unlawful taking and being a persistent felony offender.
  • Brandon Heath Johnson, 34, of Weeksbury: theft by unlawful taking.
  • Sara Blackburn, 32, of Weeksbury: possession of a controlled substance and theft by unlawful taking.
  • Kermit Dwayne Stitlner, 26, of Pikeville: burglary and theft by unlawful taking.
  • Harlan Dwayne Hall, 50, of Tram: theft by unlawful taking and being a persistent felony offender.
  • Skylar Lee Kinney, 28, of Pikeville: burglary, theft by unlawful taking and attempted fraudulent use of a credit card.

DISCLAIMER: An indictment is an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.