PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office of Pike County, Kentucky, recently released indictments handed down by a grand jury in Pike County Circuit Court.
Of the 19 indictments handed down, five were against Mingo County residents, including 18-year-old Brian Daniels of Williamson, who was recently arrested in Mingo County and is facing several charges by the Williamson Police Department.
Daniels is also facing two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment in Pike Circuit Court stemming from an incident Sept. 16 when he “engaged in conduct which created a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to Ricky Newsome as well as employees and customers at The Extra Mile gas station in Goody, Kentucky,” according to the indictment.
Here are more indictments handed down by the grand jury in Pike County:
Tara Ailiff, 25, of Delbarton: second degree possession of a controlled substance, buprenorphine, third degree possession of a controlled substance, clonazepam, and possession of prescription drugs not in proper container.
- Mark A. Maynard, 48, of Williamson: first degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, second degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.
- Donald Elkins, 60, of Williamson: first degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
- Ricky Newsome, 35, of Mingo County: theft by unlawful taking.
- Thomas Darrin Varney, 32, of Stone, Ky.: second degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking.
- John David Adkins, 38, of Sidney, Ky.: first degree bail jumping.
- Jessica Smith, 28, of Freeburn, Ky.: first degree bail jumping.
- Brian Duty, 38, of Freeburn, Ky.: custodial interference and second degree fleeing or evading police.
- Joseph Rayburn, 42, of Burnwell, Ky.: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by unlawful taking.
- Cory Price, 22, of Varney, Ky: third degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking.
- Mitchell V. Potter, 47, of Elkhorn City, Ky: first degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Shawn Blevins, 49, of Elkhorn City, Ky: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first degree fleeing or evading police, second degree fleeing or evading police, and operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked license.
- Martin Chafin, 36, of Pikeville, Ky.: first degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.
- Robert Cory Mullins, 33, of Elkhorn City, Ky.: first degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, third degree possession of a controlled substance, Xanax, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Ashley Riggs, 28, of Shelbiana, Ky.: receiving stolen property.
- Michael Kyle Chapman, 30, of Pikeville, Ky.: receiving stolen property.
- Jerry Riley, 42 of Pikeville, Ky.: theft by unlawful taking.
- David McCarty, 54, of Ashcamp, Ky.: first degree bail jumping.
- Shawn Blevins, 49, of Elkhorn City, Ky.: first degree bail jumping.
DISCLAIMER: An Indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.
