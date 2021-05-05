SIDNEY, Ky. — Second chances don’t come around often, but one did for a Pike County woman last month.
It happened when Tawnya Kingsley of Sidney received a phone call from staff at the Kentucky Lottery informing her she had won a second chance promotion built around the Kentucky Jackpot scratch-off ticket.
The lottery’s promotions staff didn’t get through to Tawnya initially because the phone number she used for her lottery account was an old number that had been passed on to her younger son.
“When I got home, my son told me someone kept calling his phone asking for Tawnya,” she said. In the meantime, she had also received an email from the lottery notifying her she was the Kentucky Jackpot winner.
“When the staff member told me I was the Kentucky Jackpot promotion winner and I had won $63,668.60, I couldn’t believe it,” she said.
“I did cry a little,” Kingsley told lottery officials. “I was just so excited.”
Tawnya told officials she hasn’t always been an avid lottery player. In the past several months she began playing regularly and winning more often.
This is the second Kentucky Jackpot promotion drawing, which was held April 6. Players enter non-winning Kentucky Jackpot scratch-off tickets for a chance to win a surprise jackpot. The price point of the Kentucky Jackpot ticket entered determines the number of entries received.
“I didn’t know being a loser would make me a winner,” Kingsley said.
After taxes, Kingsley received a check for $45,204.71. “I paid off a lot of bills today,” she told officials. She said she and her family are going to use some of the winnings toward a vacation.
Kingsley works as a reimbursement supervisor at the Pikeville Medical Center and celebrated 14 years with the company last month.