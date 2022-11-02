Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear recently announced $217,200,881 in funding to support 408 projects that will provide clean drinking water and improve water infrastructure across 102 counties in Kentucky.

The funding comes from the second round of Gov. Beshear’s Cleaner Water Program. Approximately 1,500 unserved and 38,000 underserved homes will benefit from the water and sewer line projects alone. This does not include the Kentuckians who will benefit from projects like water and sewer treatment plant projects or water tank projects.

