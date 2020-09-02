PIKEVILLE — For the first time since March, Pike County parks are reopened to the public as Pike County Judge-Executive Ray. S. Jones signed an executive order on Thursday.
Jones originally closed all parks on March 27 following to limit the spread of the coronavirus following Gov. Andy Beshear putting Kentucky in a state of emergency.
Jones did say that nobody should use parks, shelters, playgrounds, walking tracks, baseball fields or basketball courts if they are exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus.
He also said that when visiting a Pike County park, one must carefully consider use of playgrounds, and help children follow guidelines, observe the CDC’s minimum recommended social distancing of six feet from others at all times, wear a face covering if you will be closer than six feet to someone outside of your household, and only visit parks and playground areas that are close to your home.
Jones said staying physically active is a great way to keep not only one's body, but also their mind healthy and encouraged the use of all the county's parks.