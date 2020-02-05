PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office of Kentucky recently released 38 felony indictments handed down by the grand jury.
The indictments include:
- Devin Gearles, 25, of Freeburn, Ky.: first degree fleeing or evading police and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked license.
- Matthew Wolford, 42, of Freeburn, Ky.: second degree assault, first degree fleeing or evading police and identity theft.
- Brandon Goins, 31, of South Williamson, Ky.: theft by unlawful taking.
- Aaron Grant, 29, of Williamson: first degree promoting contraband.
- George Williams, 55, of Kimper, Ky.: fourth degree assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a defaced firearm.
- Jackie Murphy, 46, of Hardy, Ky.: first degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and third degree possession of a controlled substance, gabapentin.
- William Ball, 44, of McCarr, Ky.: theft by unlawful taking.
- Nathan Worrix, 34, of Pikeville, Ky.: first degree bail jumping.
- Paul Hester, 53, of Pikeville, Ky.: first degree bail jumping. He is facing four different counts on four different indictments.
- Shawn Holbrook, 35, of Jackhorn, Ky.: first degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, second degree possession of a controlled substance, suboxone and third degree possession of a controlled substance, alprazolam.
- Bridget Bolden, 45, of Pikeville, Ky.: first degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, second degree possession of a controlled substance, suboxone and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.
- Patricia Syck, 38, of Pikeville, Ky.: theft by unlawful taking.
- Takeitha Morley, 45, of Elizabethtown, Tenn: first degree possession of a controlled substance, methadone and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.
- Cynthia B. Mullins, 37, of Elkhorn City, Ky.: first degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
- Jessica Gibson, 35, of Pikeville, Ky.: first degree promoting contraband and second degree persistent felony offender.
- Brandon Wheeler, 41, of Pikeville, Ky.: first degree promoting contraband and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants.
- Marsha Absher, 29, of Norton, Va: first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, theft by unlawful taking and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jason Smallwood, 39, of Elhorn City, Ky.: third degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking, second degree persistent felony offender.
- Shannon Slone, 46, of Pikeville, Ky. and Stephanie Newsome, 39, of Harold, Ky.: first degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, second degree possession of a controlled substance, suboxone, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- William Copley, 46, of Pikeville, Ky.: first degree possession of a controlled substance, heroin and fentanyl.
- Michael Eldridge, 46, of Pikeville, Ky.: first degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana.
- Joshua P. Sneed, 32, of Shelbiana, Ky.: theft by unlawful taking.
- Adam Charles, 27, of Pikeville, Ky.: third degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking, third degree criminal mischief and first degree persistent felony offender.
- Makenzie Thompson, 20, of Elkhorn City, Ky.: third degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking and third degree criminal mischief.
- Wendy L. Reed, 39, of Pikeville, Ky.: first degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and public intoxication.
- Nathan Casey, 22, of Hurley, Va.: first degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Joshua Meade, 39, of Belcher, Ky.: third degree assault, resisting arrest, first degree fleeing or evading police and fourth degree assault.
- Tammy Stanley Maggard, 51, of Dwale, Ky.: fraudulent use of a credit card.
- Cameron Miller, 24, of Phyllis, Ky.: second degree unlawful imprisonment.
- Paul Coleman, 48, of Elkhorn City, Ky.: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and third degree possession of a controlled substance, clonazepam.
- Shawn Swiney, 28, of Rogersville, Tenn.: two counts of first degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and hydrocodone, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.
- Michael Tucker, 59, of Pikeville, Ky.: second and fourth degree assault.
- Robert Messer Smith, 28, of Teaberry, Ky.: three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, second degree fleeing or evading police and second degree persistent felony offender.
- Latisha Hamilton, 21, of Teaberry, Ky.: first degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and second degree possession of a controlled substance, buprenorphine.
- Gary Chitwood, 47, of River, Ky.: receiving stolen property, two counts of first degree wanton endangerment, first and second degree fleeing or evading police, theft by unlawful taking and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.
An indictment is an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.