PIKEVILLE, Kentucky — The Commonwealth’s Attorney office of Pike County, Kentucky, recently released a list of felony indictments returned by the grand jury.
The indictments filed in Pike County Circuit Court include:
- Joshua Marian, 33, of Aflex, Kentucky: two counts trafficking in a controlled substance, one count failure to register motor vehicle, one count failure to maintain insurance, one count operating a motor vehicle without a license, one count no registration and one count failure to wear seatbelt.
- Charity Workman, 28, of Aflex, Kentucky: two counts trafficking in a controlled substance.
- Donetta Daniels Campanella, 59, and Doris Ann Daniels, 56, both of Freeburn, Kentucky: one count each of trafficking in a controlled substance.
- John Wayne Mullins, 41, of Belfry, Kentucky: one count theft by unlawful taking and one count fleeing or evading police.
- Charlotte E. Myers, 44, of Turkey Creek, Kentucky: one count trafficking in a controlled substance and one count possession of a controlled substance.
- John David Adkins, 38, of Sidney, Kentucky: one count receiving stolen property.
- Ira Bruce Howard, 39, of Steele, Kentucky: one count robbery, one count strangulation, one count assault, one count cruelty to animals, one count terroristic threatening, one count being a persistent felony offender. He was also charged with one count criminal possession of a forged instrument, one count assault, one count fleeing or evading police and one count being a persistent felony offender in a separate indictment.
- Richard Maynard, 62, of Pikeville, Kentucky: one count DUI and one count being a persistent felony offender.
- Verlie Denise Dempsey, 48, of Harold, Kentucky: one count theft by failure to make required disposition.
- Brian Runyon, 43, of Pikeville, Kentucky: three counts sodomy, seven counts incest and four counts of rape.
- Krystle Sydney Fallon Williams, 33, and Sky N. Smallwood, 39, of Pikeville, Kentucky, along with Eric David Deleon, 33, of Nicholasville, Kentucky: one count abuse of a corpse, one count tampering with physical evidence, and one count being persistent felony offenders. Deleon was also charged with one count of arson.
- Corina V. Hurley, 37, of Feds Creek, Kentucky: theft by unlawful taking.
- Stevie Clark, 57, of Pikeville, Kentucky: one count assault.
- Sherri Sexton, 39, 49, of Pikeville, Kentucky: one count theft by unlawful taking.
- Christopher Joseph Thacker, 24, of Pikeville, Kentucky: one count possession of a controlled substance, one count possession of marijuana and one count public intoxication.
- Tyler Ray Adkins, 25, of Pikeville, Kentucky: one count trafficking in a controlled substance, one count trafficking in marijuana, eight counts possession of a controlled substance, two counts illegal possession of legend drug and one count DUI.
- Robert Harley III, 30, of Prestonsburg, Kentucky: one count DUI, one count DUI while revoked, one count failure to wear seatbelt and one count giving peace officer false name.
- Joshua Newsome, 38, of Virgie, Kentucky: one count promoting contraband and one count possession of a controlled substance.
- Christopher K. Adkins, 35, of Shelbiana, Kentucky: one count forgery and one count theft by failure to make required disposition.
- Jerry Dean Irick, 54, of Ivel, Kentucky: one count burglary and one count theft by unlawful taking.
- Teresa Basham, 53, and Jostan Helton, 28, of Salyersville, Kentucky: five counts theft by unlawful taking. Helton was also charged with one count promoting contraband while Basham faces one charge of being a persistent felony offender.
- Steven D. Slone, 43, of Pikeville, Kentucky: one count possession of a controlled substance.
- James Williamson, 53, of Marrowbone, Kentucky: two counts assault, one count resisting arrest and one count terroristic threatening.
- Lisa F. Preston, 54, of Ashville, Ohio: one count theft by failure to make required disposition.
- Michael J. Belcher, 35, of Regina, Kentucky: one count possession of a controlled substance and one count promoting contraband.
- Nathan Casey, 22, of Hurley, Virginia: one count possession of a controlled substance, one count promoting contraband and one count possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
- Enos Little, 47, of Lexington, Kentucky: one count trafficking in a controlled substance while in possession of a handgun, one count trafficking in marijuana and one count possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
- Amber Robinson, 28, of Pikeville, Kentucky: one count trafficking in a controlled substance while in possession of a handgun, one count trafficking in marijuana and one count promoting contraband.
- Shannon Hall, 43, of Pikeville, Kentucky: one count DUI.
- Keith Adams, 40, of Virgie, Kentucky: one count possession of a controlled substance, one count possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count public intoxication.
- Alvin Derek Damron, 37, of Jonancy, Kentucky: one count trafficking in a controlled substance.
DISCLAIMER: An indictment is an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.