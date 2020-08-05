Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $8.99 for your first 3 months..

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

PIKEVILLE, Kentucky — The Commonwealth’s Attorney office of Pike County, Kentucky, recently released a list of felony indictments returned by the grand jury.

The indictments filed in Pike County Circuit Court include:

  • Joshua Marian, 33, of Aflex, Kentucky: two counts trafficking in a controlled substance, one count failure to register motor vehicle, one count failure to maintain insurance, one count operating a motor vehicle without a license, one count no registration and one count failure to wear seatbelt.
  • Charity Workman, 28, of Aflex, Kentucky: two counts trafficking in a controlled substance.
  • Donetta Daniels Campanella, 59, and Doris Ann Daniels, 56, both of Freeburn, Kentucky: one count each of trafficking in a controlled substance.
  • John Wayne Mullins, 41, of Belfry, Kentucky: one count theft by unlawful taking and one count fleeing or evading police.
  • Charlotte E. Myers, 44, of Turkey Creek, Kentucky: one count trafficking in a controlled substance and one count possession of a controlled substance.
  • John David Adkins, 38, of Sidney, Kentucky: one count receiving stolen property.
  • Ira Bruce Howard, 39, of Steele, Kentucky: one count robbery, one count strangulation, one count assault, one count cruelty to animals, one count terroristic threatening, one count being a persistent felony offender. He was also charged with one count criminal possession of a forged instrument, one count assault, one count fleeing or evading police and one count being a persistent felony offender in a separate indictment.
  • Richard Maynard, 62, of Pikeville, Kentucky: one count DUI and one count being a persistent felony offender.
  • Verlie Denise Dempsey, 48, of Harold, Kentucky: one count theft by failure to make required disposition.
  • Brian Runyon, 43, of Pikeville, Kentucky: three counts sodomy, seven counts incest and four counts of rape.
  • Krystle Sydney Fallon Williams, 33, and Sky N. Smallwood, 39, of Pikeville, Kentucky, along with Eric David Deleon, 33, of Nicholasville, Kentucky: one count abuse of a corpse, one count tampering with physical evidence, and one count being persistent felony offenders. Deleon was also charged with one count of arson.
  • Corina V. Hurley, 37, of Feds Creek, Kentucky: theft by unlawful taking.
  • Stevie Clark, 57, of Pikeville, Kentucky: one count assault.
  • Sherri Sexton, 39, 49, of Pikeville, Kentucky: one count theft by unlawful taking.
  • Christopher Joseph Thacker, 24, of Pikeville, Kentucky: one count possession of a controlled substance, one count possession of marijuana and one count public intoxication.
  • Tyler Ray Adkins, 25, of Pikeville, Kentucky: one count trafficking in a controlled substance, one count trafficking in marijuana, eight counts possession of a controlled substance, two counts illegal possession of legend drug and one count DUI.
  • Robert Harley III, 30, of Prestonsburg, Kentucky: one count DUI, one count DUI while revoked, one count failure to wear seatbelt and one count giving peace officer false name.
  • Joshua Newsome, 38, of Virgie, Kentucky: one count promoting contraband and one count possession of a controlled substance.
  • Christopher K. Adkins, 35, of Shelbiana, Kentucky: one count forgery and one count theft by failure to make required disposition.
  • Jerry Dean Irick, 54, of Ivel, Kentucky: one count burglary and one count theft by unlawful taking.
  • Teresa Basham, 53, and Jostan Helton, 28, of Salyersville, Kentucky: five counts theft by unlawful taking. Helton was also charged with one count promoting contraband while Basham faces one charge of being a persistent felony offender.
  • Steven D. Slone, 43, of Pikeville, Kentucky: one count possession of a controlled substance.
  • James Williamson, 53, of Marrowbone, Kentucky: two counts assault, one count resisting arrest and one count terroristic threatening.
  • Lisa F. Preston, 54, of Ashville, Ohio: one count theft by failure to make required disposition.
  • Michael J. Belcher, 35, of Regina, Kentucky: one count possession of a controlled substance and one count promoting contraband.
  • Nathan Casey, 22, of Hurley, Virginia: one count possession of a controlled substance, one count promoting contraband and one count possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
  • Enos Little, 47, of Lexington, Kentucky: one count trafficking in a controlled substance while in possession of a handgun, one count trafficking in marijuana and one count possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
  • Amber Robinson, 28, of Pikeville, Kentucky: one count trafficking in a controlled substance while in possession of a handgun, one count trafficking in marijuana and one count promoting contraband.
  • Shannon Hall, 43, of Pikeville, Kentucky: one count DUI.
  • Keith Adams, 40, of Virgie, Kentucky: one count possession of a controlled substance, one count possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count public intoxication.
  • Alvin Derek Damron, 37, of Jonancy, Kentucky: one count trafficking in a controlled substance.

DISCLAIMER: An indictment is an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.