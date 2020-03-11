PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Commonwealth’s Attorney office of Pike County, Kentucky, released a long list of indictments handed down by the grand jury.
The indictments filed in Pike County Circuit Court include:
- Clinton Z. Varney, 20, of Williamson: first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, third degree trafficking in a controlled substance, gabapentin, trafficking in marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- David Earnest, 35, of Turkey Creek, Ky.: first degree bail jumping.
- Devonda Sharlene Blevins, 48, of Turkey Creek, Ky.: first degree bail jumping.
- Bruce E. Chapman, 44, of Belfry, Ky.: first degree bail jumping.
- George Stacy, 36, of Delbarton: first degree bail jumping and being a persistent felony offender.
- Natalie Cline, 33, of Stopover, Ky.: third degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking.
- Roger Hurley, 34, of Stopover, Ky.: theft by unlawful taking, third degree burglary, and possessing prescription drugs not in proper container.
- Henry Campanella, 35, of Freeburn, Ky.: DUI, driving suspended DUI, first degree assault, and being a first degree persistent felony offender.
- Charley Justice, 32, of Phelps, Ky.: first degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of marijuana, second degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a motor vehicle without a license.
- Jeremy M. Blevins, 38, of Pikeville, Ky.: two counts of receiving stolen property, second degree escape, and third degree possession of a controlled substance.
- John Paul Charles, 57, of Pikeville, Ky.: first degree fleeing or evading police, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, resisting arrest, third degree terroristic threatening, and operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
- Jeremy Thacker, 42, of Betsy Layne, Ky.: second degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking, and first degree being a persistent felony offender.
- Amanda Brooke Belcher, 42, of Raccoon, Ky.: first degree possession of a controlled substance and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.
- Paul D. Hester, 53, of Pikeville, Ky.: first degree trafficking in a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm and three counts of first trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
- Whitney J. Howell, 29, and Sherri Lee Smith, 63, of Pikeville, Ky.: first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine. Howell was also indicted for being a persistent felony offender.
- Clifton Curtis “Bear” Boyd, 31, of Pikeville, Ky.: two counts of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and first degree being a persistent felony offender.
- Alisha D. Roberts, 48, of Pikeville, Ky.: first degree promoting contraband.
- Jamie Garrett, 42, of Cynthiana, Ky.: third degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking.
- Samuel Eric Poore, 41, of Pikeville, Ky.: two counts of second degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and first degree being a persistent felony offender.
- Jody Dwayne Tackett, 29, of Pikeville, Ky.: first degree burglary, first degree wanton endangerment, and fourth degree assault.
- Brandon J. Justus, 30, of Hurley, Va: first degree assault and first degree wanton endangerment.
- Robert Prater, 37, of Pikeville, Ky.: first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, cocaine, and possessing prescription drugs not in a proper container.
- Gary Wayne Hamilton, 30, of Pikeville, Ky.: first degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
- Clarinda Terrill, 40, of Pikeville, Ky.: first, second, and third degree possession of a controlled substance and violation of a protective order.
DISCLAIMER: An indictment is an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless found guilty.