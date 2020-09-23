PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Commonwealth’s Attorney office of Pike County, Kentucky, recently released a list of felony indictments returned by the grand jury.
The indictments filed in Pike County Circuit Court include:
- Banger Cantrell, 49, of Belfry: theft by unlawful taking.
- Devin Lee Workman, 20, of Pinsonfork: assault and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving injury.
- Sterlin Victor Justice, 38, of Stopover: robbery, kidnapping, to counts of theft by unlawful taking and being a persistent felony offender.
- William Marshall Daniels II, 26, of Matewan: flagrant nonsupport.
- Patrick Adkins, 31, of Kimper: theft by unlawful taking and being a persistent felony offender. He was also charged with receiving stolen property in a separate indictment.
- Kristy Smith, 21, of Louisa: receiving stolen property.
- Christopher B. Taylor, 40, of Kimper: criminal mischief and terroristic threatening.
- Joshua Smith, 38, of Canada: strangulation and being a persistent felony offender.
- Billy Ray Roberts III, 22, of Stopover: trafficking in a controlled substance.
- Sherry Lynn Sealock, 49, of Stopover: trafficking in a controlled substance.
- John Wayne Mullins, 41, of Belcher: burglary.
- Larry Benefiel, 46, of Pikeville: receiving stolen property.
- Matthew Damron, 29, of Pikeville: unlawful transaction with a minor, fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, menacing, no insurance, no registration and being a persistent felony offender.
- Jamie Garrett, 43, of Cynthiana: theft by unlawful taking.
- Shalimar Schlade, 29, of Jackson, Michigan: trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and prescription drug not in proper container.
- Bryan Newsome, 31, of Beaver: three counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and prescription drug not in proper container.
- Cody J. Philips, 28, of Pikeville: assault.
- Tomi Webb, 42, of Fedscreek: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle with no license, expired registration and no insurance.
- Bradley Weaver, 34, of Pikeville: tampering with physical evidence.
- Ricky L. Mullins, Sr., 61, of Jenkins: wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Richard Jensen, 37, of Folsom, Louisiana: flagrant nonsupport.
- Larry T Benefiel, 46, of Pikeville: flagrant nonsupport.
- Jack H. Caines of Romulua, Michigan: flagrant nonsupport.
- Leasie A. Dotson, 52, of Columbus, Ohio: flagrant nonsupport.
- Crystal Newsome, 35, of Rutherfordton, North Carolina: flagrant nonsupport.
- Michael Todd Kidd, 39, of Harold: two counts trafficking in a controlled substance and promoting contraband.
- Amy Wolford, 38, of Fedscreek: arson.
- Jeffrey E. Mullins, 30, of Shelby Gap: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.
- Jessica L. Martin, 39, of Martin: possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, and no insurance.
- Stephen S. Hurley, 35, of Pikeville: burglary and being a persistent felony offender.
- Kenneth Slone, 31, of Virgie: trafficking in a controlled substance.
- Billy Ray Smallwood, 64, of Elkhorn City: using a computer or communication system for the purpose of procuring or promoting the use of a minor for unlawful sexual activity.
DISCLAIMER: An indictment is an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.