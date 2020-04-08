PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Commonwealth’s Attorney office of Pike County, Kentucky, released a list of indictments handed down by the grand jury for the month of March.
The indictments filed in Pike County Circuit Court include:
- Landon Wolford, 37, of Phelps, Ky.: incest and first degree sodomy.
- Brian Duty, 39, of Freeburn, Ky.: second degree assault.
- Mason Conley, 24, of Delbarton: second degree burglary and third degree criminal mischief.
- Curtis Hight, 37, of Belfry, Ky.: three counts possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
- Lancel Blankenship, 41, of Phelps, Ky.: first degree sex abuse.
- Randy Thacker, 36, of Chapmanville: first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
- James Crabtree, 22, of South Williamson, Ky.: two counts of second degree assault.
- Shawn Swiney, 28, of Belcher, Ky.: first degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants and operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked for DUI.
- Scott Swiney, 59, of Pikeville, Ky.: first degree possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
- Melanie Madaan, 46, of Pikeville: third degree assault, third degree terroristic threatening, falsely reporting an incident, and resisting arrest.
- Whitney McCoy, 23, of Grayson, Ky., and Dewey E. Ratliff, 20, of Elkhorn City, Ky.: third degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking.
- Tracey Sturgill, 40, of Whitesburg, Ky.: theft by deception.
- Kevin Ramey, 24, of Oakwood, Va.: first degree criminal trespass and third degree criminal mischief.
- Chasity Hill, 39, of Elkhorn City, Ky.: second degree assault, tampering with physical evidence, falsely reporting an incident.
- Robert Coltin Caldwell, 35, of Jenkins, Ky.: first degree sodomy, first degree rape, kidnapping, second degree assault, fourth degree assault and being a persistent felony offender.
- Jerry Hickman, 42, of Elkhorn City, Ky: first degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants and failure to wear a seat belt.
- Larry Christopher Johnson, 47, of Virgie, Ky.: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, second degree possession of a controlled substance, suboxone, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI.
- Sheena Hopkins, 38, of Elkhorn City, Ky.: first degree bail jumping and being a persistent felony offender.
- Robert Anderson, 32, of Pikeville, Ky.: first degree escape from custody.
- James Daniel Short, 27, of Mallie, Ky.: first degree fleeing or evading police, first degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked for DUI, criminal littering and reckless driving.
- Billy Joe Feltner, 48, of Pikeville, Ky.: third degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking, fraudulent use of credit card and being a persistent felony offender.
- Tristan R. Blair, 43, of Regina, Ky.: first degree arson.
- Jonathon Welty, 28, of Vanceburg, Ky.: first degree bail jumping and being a persistent felony offender.
- April Dawn Hamilton, 28, of Banner, Ky.: theft by unlawful taking and being a persistent felony offender.
DISCLAIMER: An indictment is an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless found guilty.