PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Despite the 90-plus degree heat, an estimated crowd of more than 500 attended a free petting zoo Saturday that was offered by Pike County Libraries as a part of their summer reading program. The summer reading program titled Tails and Tales was brought to life by Honey Hill Farm Mobile Petting Zoo and Pony Rides. The petting zoo featured more than 20 animals including goats, chickens, ducks, alpacas, sheep and more. Pike County Libraries’ summer reading program will last until the end of July. For more information, visit their Facebook page.
Pike County Libraries hosts petting zoo as part of summer reading program
