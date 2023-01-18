PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Jan. 4 and returned 16 felony indictments and three felony informations.
An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Rain ending this morning. Breaks of sun in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High around 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: January 19, 2023 @ 10:00 am
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Jan. 4 and returned 16 felony indictments and three felony informations.
An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Indictments for Pike County include:
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.