PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Dec. 14 and returned 19 felony indictments, three felony informations and two misdemeanor indictments.
An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Indictments for Pike County include:
- Stephen Blao, 30 of Pikeville — one count of second degree possession controlled substance
- Michael J. Branham, 46 of Pikeville — one count each of second degree forgery, theft by unlawful taking and first degree persistent felony offender
- Kayse Brumback, 32 of Whitesburg — one count each of first degree possession controlled substance and theft by unlawful taking
- Timothy W. Cecil, 60 of Pikeville — one count each of first degree possession controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of third degree possession controlled substance
- Jeffery Coleman, 57 of Pikeville — one count each of first degree possession controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and no insurance
- Casey Collins, 49 of Pikeville — one count each of first degree possession controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to signal, no seatbelts and driving suspended first
- William Cook, 39 of Elkhorn — one count each of receiving stolen property and resisting arrest
- James Downey, 49 of Phelps — two counts of first degree possession controlled substance
- Jeremy Hunt, 32 of Elkhorn City — one count each of first degree possession controlled substance and possession of handgun by a felon
- Joanna Little, 36 of Shelbiana — one count each of first degree possession controlled substance and public intoxication
- Barry McClanahan, 54 of Freeburn — one count each of DUI first and first degree possession controlled substance
- Teresa McDaniel, 43 of Betsy Layne — one count each of first degree possession controlled substance, DUI first and no tags
- Johnny Mills, 39 of Frankfort — one count each of first degree possession controlled substance and giving police officer false name
- Brittni S. Mullins, 26 of Jenkins — one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, second degree possession controlled substance and possession legend drug, and two counts of first degree possession controlled substance
- Jonathan Mullins, 45 of Pikeville — one count of first degree possession controlled substance
- Bridget Norman, 34 of Belfry — one count each of first degree promoting contraband, first degree possession controlled substance, DUI first and no tags
- Everett Norman, 50 of Belcher — one count of DUI first
- Seth Scott, 40 of Emmalena — one count each of first degree possession controlled substance, first degree promoting contraband and first degree persistent felony offender
- Justin Sellards, 35 of Elkhorn City — one count each of DUI first, first degree possession controlled substance, second degree possession controlled substance and third degree possession controlled substance
- Rhiannon S. Thacker, 32 of Pikeville — one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest, and two counts of first degree possession controlled substance
- Alesha Wagers, 39 of Pikeville — one count of first degree possession controlled substance
- William Cody West, 41 of Pikeville — one count each of first degree possession controlled substance and public intoxication
- Autumn Whitt, 36 of Clintwood, Virginia — one count each of first degree promoting contraband and first degree possession controlled substance
- Joshua Worley, 44 of Huddy — one count each of first degree attempted robbery and second degree disorderly conduct