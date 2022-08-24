PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Aug. 10 and returned 42 felony indictments.
An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Indictments for Pike County include:
- Keisha Adkins, 36 of Elkhorn City, Kentucky: one count each of first degree F/E and driving suspended
- Chester Akers, 34 of Pikeville, Kentucky: two counts of first degree bail jumping
- Shawn Akers, 42 of Elkhorn City, Kentucky: three counts of first degree bail jumping
- David Michael Bailey, 26 of Majestic, Kentucky: one count each of third degree rape, indecent exposure and third degree sodomy
- Kevin Blankenship, 48 of Stopover, Kentucky: one count each of first degree possession of a controlled substance and first degree promoting contraband
Cory Branham, 31 of Pikeville, Kentucky: one count first degree possession of a controlled substance
- Tammy Case, 53 of Pikeville, Kentucky: one count each theft of identity and theft of motor vehicle registration plate
- James Endicott, 33 of Belfry, Kentucky: one count each of second degree rape, second degree sodomy and incest
- Milo Farr, 23 of Pinsonfork, Kentucky: one count each of first degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication
- Clinton Coleman, 30 of Pikeville, Kentucky: one count each of first degree possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence first and no tags
- Amy Galloway, 37 of Belcher, Kentucky: one count each of first degree promoting contraband and first degree possession of a controlled substance
- Adam Gannon, 30 of Raccoon, Kentucky: one count each of first degree possession of a controlled substance and third degree possession of a controlled substance
- Adam C. Gearles, 40 of Pikeville, Kentucky: one count each of theft of identity, driving suspended, no insurance and script not in proper container
- Lillian Gearles, 39 of Stopover, Kentucky: one count first degree possession of a controlled substance
- Bethany Hall, 38 of Stanville, Kentucky: one count each of third degree assault, first degree promoting contraband, tampering with evidence, second degree possession of a controlled substance, third degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and second degree persistent felony offender
- Jordan Hall, 31 of Grundy, Virginia: two counts each of third degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking
- Clay Edward Holloway, 53 of Pikeville, Kentucky: one count each of driving under the influence fourth, no insurance, driving suspended, no seatbelts, no tags, improper display registration plate, license plate not legible and failure to produce insurance card
- Scott Hurley, 41 of Pikeville, Kentucky: one count each of first degree trafficking in controlled substance, first degree possession of a controlled substance, first degree F/E, driving under the influence first, driving suspended, second degree disorderly conduct and first degree persistent felony offender
- Terry Jessup, 46 of Belcher, Kentucky: one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance
- Brandon Jewell, 20 of Williamson; and James Jewell, 38 of Williamson: one count each of first degree possession of a controlled substance, second degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft by unlawful taking
- Keene M. Johnson, 44 of Pikeville, Kentucky: one count each first degree possession of a controlled substance and first degree promoting contraband
- Kevin N. Justice, 35 of Varney, Kentucky: one count of first degree bail jumping
- James “Chad” Lawson, 40 of Elkhorn City, Kentucky: one count each of first degree bail jumping and second degree persistent felony offender
- Tiffany L. Morales, 37 of Phyllis, Kentucky: one count of first degree promoting contraband
- Ronnie J. Mullins, 53 of Dorton, Kentucky: three counts each of first degree bail jumping and second degree persistent felony offender
- Colby Newsome, 32 of Stanville, Kentucky: one count each of first degree sex abuse and second degree persistent felony offender
- Alvery C. Potter, 46 of Belcher, Kentucky: one count each of first degree strangulation, fourth degree assault and public intoxication
- Evan Blake Potter, 30 of Hueysville, Kentucky: two counts each of first degree trafficking in controlled substance and second degree trafficking in controlled substance; and one count each of first degree possession of a controlled substance, first degree criminal trespass and second degree possession of a controlled substance
- Samantha Rayburn,42 of Aflex, Kentucky: one count each of first degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving suspended and no insurance
- Timmy Rose, 34 of Belfry, Kentucky: two counts of first degree bail jumping
- Alyssa Slone, 21 of Dema, Kentucky: one count each of first degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
- Charles Smith, 46 of Pikeville, Kentucky: one count each of first degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
- Kacie Sturm, 30 of Pikeville, Kentucky: one count each of first degree possession of a controlled substance, second degree possession of a controlled substance, third degree possession of a controlled substance, script improper container, resisting arrest, second degree disorderly conduct and third degree criminal trespass
- Eric Varney, 21 of South Williamson, Kentucky: one count of theft by unlawful taking
- Jared Wilkerson, 22 of Sidney, Kentucky: one count each of first degree possession of a controlled substance and first degree promoting contraband.