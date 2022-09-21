Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Pike County Judicial Center.JPG
Buy Now

Pike County Judicial Center in Pikeville, Kentucky.

 Nancy Peyton | Williamson Daily News

PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Aug. 31 and returned 50 felony indictments, two felony informations and two misdemeanor indictments.

An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Recommended for you