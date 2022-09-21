PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Aug. 31 and returned 50 felony indictments, two felony informations and two misdemeanor indictments.
An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
- Chester Akers, 34 of Pikeville: one count each of first degree F/E, receiving stolen property, improper registration plate and first degree persistent felony offender; and two counts of first degree wanton endangerment.
- Jonathan Belcher, 35 of Erwin, Tennessee: one count each of first degree promoting contraband, first degree possession of a controlled substance, second degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Amos Bentley, 43 of Elkhorn City; and Lester Adkins, 61 of Rockhouse: one count each of DUI first, license plate not legible, no seatbelt and failure to produce insurance card; and two counts of possession handgun by convicted felon.
- Gloria T. Blackburn, 62 of Pikeville: one count each of second degree possession of a controlled substance and third degree possession of a controlled substance.
- Mary Cahill, 26 of Concord, North Carolina: two counts of first degree bail jumping.
- Robert Caylor, 41 of Pikeville: one count each of first degree possession of a controlled substance, DUI first, and drug paraphernalia; and six counts of first degree bail jumping.
- Rebecca Cecil, 39 of Pikeville: one count of first degree bail jumping.
- Quientenn E. Chapman, 43 of Raccoon: one count each of public intoxication, first degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of a handgun by a felon.
- Jason Clevinger, 50 of Belcher: one count each of DUI fourth, second degree possession of a controlled substance, third degree possession of a controlled substance, DUI suspended and first degree persistent felony offender.
- Tosha Fields, 31 of Raccoon: one count of first degree bail jumping.
- Carla Forsyth, 28 of Harold: one count each of first degree trafficking in controlled substance, first degree possession of a controlled substance, felon in possession handgun, third degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication and giving police false name.
- Tony Fronto, 54 of Pikeville: one count of first degree bail jumping.
- Deandre Gwyn, 31 of Pikeville: one count each of second degree F/E, resisting arrest, giving police officer false name, DUI first and no seatbelt.
- Ryan Hackworth, 37 of Stanville: one count each of first degree bail jumping and second degree persistent felony offender.
- Jason Hall, 45 of Beaver: one count of first degree bail jumping.
- Steven Hamilton, 19 of Phelps: one count each of theft by unlawful taking and obscuring identity of machine.
- Thurman Hinkle, 48 of Delbarton, West Virginia: one count each of third degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking.
- Ethan Huff, 31 of Belfry: one count each of first degree possession of a controlled substance, second degree F/E, resisting arrest, falsely reporting an incident and public intoxication.
- Shawn Hunt, 45 of Kimper: one count each of first degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI first.
- Clifton Johnson, 38 of Weeksbury: one count of first degree bail jumping.
- Chrystie D. Justice, 37 of Betsy Layne: one count each of first degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first degree promoting contraband and second degree possession of a controlled substance.
- Kevin Justice, 35 of Varney: one count of possession drug paraphernalia and two counts of first degree possession of a controlled substance.
- Sterlin Justice, 40 of Stopover: one count each of receiving stolen property, first degree wanton endangerment, first degree F/E, first degree promoting contraband, first degree possession of a controlled substance, second degree F/E, resisting arrest and second degree persistent felony offender.
- Alycea Kendrick, 24 of Jenkins: one count each of first degree trafficking in controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia; and two counts of first degree possession of a controlled substance.
- Larry Kendrick, 44 of Elkhorn City: two counts each of first degree bail jumping and first degree persistent felony offender.
- Dakota Lester, 25 of Baisden, West Virginia: one count of second degree assault.
- James Lester, 32 of Hurley, Virginia: one count each of first degree assault and first degree wanton endangerment.
- Rodney Lovern, 46 of Pikeville: one count each of first degree F/E, second degree fleeing/evading, resisting arrest, possession drug paraphernalia, DUI third, driving suspended, possession marijuana, no insurance, reckless driving, no/expired tags and first degree persistent felony offender; and two counts of first degree possession of a controlled substance.
- Matthew Lynch, 48 of Pikeville: one count each of first degree bail jumping and first degree persistent felony offender
- Lisa May, 42 of Pikeville: one count each of first degree promoting contraband, DUI first, first degree possession of a controlled substance and driving with one headlight.
- Justin C. Morgan, 35 of Coeburn, Virginia: one count each of third degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking.
- Charles Morrison, 29 of Pikeville: one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance.
- Arnold N. Newsome, 42 of Beaver: one count each of theft by unlawful taking, third degree possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
- Christopher Newsome, 44 of Pikeville: one count each of first degree bail jumping and first degree persistent felony offender.
- Megan Marie Osborne, 26 of Pikeville: one count each of first degree possession of a controlled substance, driving suspended and no tags.
- Allison Nicole Ratliff, 30 of Pikeville: one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance.
- Jessica Reynolds, 39 of Kimper; and Jamie Garrett, 45 of Grethel: one count each of first degree possession of a controlled substance, second degree possession of a controlled substance, third degree possession of a controlled and possession marijuana.
- Jerry Riley, 45 of Pikeville: two counts each of first degree bail jumping and first degree persistent felony offender.
- Austin Slone, 28 of Mouthcard: one count each of first degree bail jumping and second degree persistent felony offender.
- Scott Swiney, 61 of Pikeville: one count each of first degree possession of a controlled substance, driving suspended and no seatbelt.
- Lashawna Wesley, 34 of Stanville: one count of first degree bail jumping.
- Clinton Williams, 50 of Pikeville; and Ala Collins, 42 of Pikeville: one count each of first degree possession of a controlled substance and second degree possession of a controlled substance.
- Maria Yates, 47 of Shelbiana: one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance.
- Joseph Young, 35 of Pikeville: two counts each of first degree bail jumping and first degree persistent felony offender.