PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Aug. 3 and returned 22 felony indictments, three felony informations and one misdemeanor indictment.
An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Indictments for Pike County include:
- Brittany Bentley, 33 of Richmond, Kentucky: one count each of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, theft by unlawful taking and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Emzie Roy Blankenship, 27 of Phelps, Kentucky: one count of first-degree assault and three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
- Cody Anthony Cantrell, 36 of Elkhorn City, Kentucky: one count each of murder and fourth-degree assault.
- Peggy Charles, 55 of Kimper, Kentucky: one count each of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Amber Gibson, 31 of Elkhorn City, Kentucky: one count each of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance and first-degree persistent felony offender.
- Brian K. Hall, 46 of Pikeville, Kentucky: one count each of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, second-degree F/E, script not in proper container, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
- Kyle Hall, 34 of Wellington, Kentucky: one count each of theft by unlawful taking, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Okey L. Hinkle, 36 of Pikeville, Kentucky: one count each of fraudulent use of credit card and second-degree persistent felony offender.
- Dennis Horn, 24 of Lowmansville, Kentucky: one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
- Robert Jones II, 41 of Breaks, Virginia: one count each of DUI, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Melissa Lemaster, 52 of Grethel, Kentucky: one count each of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, theft by unlawful taking and public intoxication.
- Derek Maynard, 31 of Pikeville, Kentucky: one count each of third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking.
- Laura Osborne, 33 of Beattyville, Kentucky: two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jamie Ride, 51 of Jewel Ridge, Virginia: one count each of theft by unlawful taking, first-degree F/E, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, DUI and DUI suspended with aggravator.
- Wayne Rose, 37 of Lookout, Kentucky: one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Christopher Salyer, 51 of Elkhorn, Kentucky: one count each of second-degree manslaughter, leaving scene of accident and tampering with evidence.
- Tommy Slone, 50 of Pikeville, Kentucky: one count each of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, identity theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Gregory Smith, 59 of Phelps, Kentucky: one count each of public intoxication, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
- Debra Staton, 41 of Williamson: one count of theft by unlawful taking and two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
- Haley Steele, 23 of Baisden: one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
- Michael Thompson, 54 of Pikeville, Kentucky: one count each of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Emily Williams, 27 of Pikeville, Kentucky: one count each of driving suspended, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Cindy Williamson, 51 of Pikeville: one count each of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.