PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Nov. 16 and returned 22 felony indictments, three felony informations and one misdemeanor indictment.
An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Indictments for Pike County include:
n Christopher Adkins, 37 of Shelbiana — one count each of DUI first, operating on a suspended license and first degree possession of a controlled substance.
n Brandon Berry, 37 of Evansville, Indiana — one count of theft by unlawful taking.
n Keri Blackburn, 41 of Belfry — one count each of first degree possession of a controlled substance, third degree possession of a controlled substance, DUI fourth, possession of marijuana and first degree persistent felony offender.
n Rose Booten, 39 of Pikeville — one count each of public intoxication, resisting arrest, second degree disorderly conduct and third degree assault.
n Teresa Caudill, 36 of McDowell; and Steven Moore, 49 of McDowell — one count each of theft by deception and theft of identity.
n William T. Chaney, 40 of Salyersville — one count each of flagrant nonsupport and first degree persistent felony offender.
n Jacob Clifton, 21 of Elkhorn City — one count each of first degree possession of a controlled substance, second degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
n Christopher Conn, 32 — one count each of first degree possession of a controlled substance, second degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
n Terry Gayheart, 59 of McDowell — one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance.
n Lundy Goff, 67 of Pikeville — one count of theft by unlawful taking.
n Logan Hall, 31 of Mousie — one count each of second degree escape and second degree persistent felony offender.
n Faith Hamilton, 38 of Pikeville — two counts of first degree trafficking in controlled substance and one count of DUI first.
n Kenenna Harper, 29 of Jenkins — one count each of theft by unlawful taking, first degree criminal mischief, fraudulent use of credit card and tampering with evidence.
n Joshua Hensley, 34 of Pikeville — one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance.
n Troy Hurley, 43 of Kimper — one count each of first degree possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
n Larry Kendrick, 44 of Elkhorn City — two counts of first degree possession of a controlled substance.
n Joe Lester, 29 of Williamson, West Virginia — one count each of public intoxication, first degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
n Byron K. Martin, 50 of Virgie — one count each of first degree promoting contraband and DUI first.
n Amy Neeley, 37 of Martin — one count of theft by unlawful taking.
n Nicholas Patrick, 40 of Shelbiana — one count each of first degree possession of a controlled substance and second degree possession of a controlled substance.
n Justin Reed, 32 of Virgie — one count each of first degree trafficking in controlled substance, second degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
n Steven Reynolds, 35 of Mouthcard — one count each of theft by unlawful taking, first degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
n Charles Scott, 58 of Lookout — one count each of first degree possession of a controlled substance, third degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
n Bradley J. Weaver, 36 of Elkhorn City — one count each of first degree possession of a controlled substance and second degree persistent felony offender.
n Dominque Williams, 37 of Phyllis — one count each of first degree possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
n Nathaniel N. Williams, 38 of Pikeville — one count each of first degree criminal mischief, first degree persistent felony offender and tampering with prisoner monitoring device.