PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Jan. 18 and returned 40 felony indictments and one felony information.
An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Indictments for Pike County include:
- Gage Adkins, 25 of Regina — one count each of first degree promoting contraband, third degree trafficking in controlled substance and script not in proper container
- Steven Cody Adkins, 37 of Elkhorn City — one count each of trafficking marijuana, second degree trafficking in controlled substance and possession drug paraphernalia; two counts of first degree trafficking in controlled substance and three counts of third degree trafficking in controlled substance
- Joshua P. Anderson, 44 of Pikeville — one count each of theft by unlawful taking and first degree persistent felony offender
- James Branham, 42 of Martin — one count each of identity theft, first degree possession controlled substance, possession drug paraphernalia and second degree persistent felony offender
- Lloyd D. Cable, 54 of Jenkins — one count each of first degree possession controlled substance and possession drug paraphernalia
- Tammy Case, 54 of Pikeville — one count of first degree bail jumping
- Jessica Casey, 35 of Salyersville — one count each of third degree burglary, public intoxication and second degree disorderly conduct
- Anthony Charles, 50 of Pikeville — one count each of first degree possession controlled substance, third degree possession controlled substance and script not in proper container
- Hunter Damron, 25 of Pikeville — one count each of first degree criminal mischief and tampering with prisoner monitoring device
- Robert J. Dotson, 46 of Mouthcard — one count of first degree trafficking in controlled substance
- David Ferguson, 49 of Harold — one count of first degree trafficking in controlled substance
- David S. Ferguson, 49 of Shelbiana — one count of first degree trafficking in controlled substance
- Tony Fronto, 55 of Pikeville — one count each of first degree possession controlled substance and possession drug paraphernalia
- Faith E. Hamilton, 38 of Pikeville — one count of first degree trafficking in controlled substance
- Faith Hamilton, 38 of Pikeville — one count of first degree trafficking in controlled substance
- Steven Hamilton, 20 of Freeburn — one count each of third degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking and first degree criminal mischief
- Adam Hinkle, 39 of Pikeville — one count each of possession of handgun by felon, DUI first and third degree possession controlled substance
- Jimmy Hunt, 21 of Jenkins — one count each of first degree F/E, DUI first, speeding, second degree F/E and no insurance
- Raymond Johnson, 36 of Stopover; and Constance Stump, 39 of Stopover: one count of first degree robbery
- James Justice, 35 of Raccoon — one count each of second degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking
- Keleigh Kendrick, 28 of Shelbiana — one count each of first degree F/E and theft by unlawful taking
- Cas Kilgore, 47 of Mouthcard — two counts of first degree possession controlled substance
- Alfred King, 52 of Betsy Layne — two counts each of first degree bail jumping and first degree persistent felony offender
- David Kiser, 36 of Virgie — one count each of first degree possession controlled substance, second degree possession controlled substance, first degree promoting contraband, DUI second, no insurance, no tags, driving suspended first and second degree persistent felony offender
- Naixin Li, 38 of Pikeville — one count of first degree criminal mischief
- Ashley McKinney, 30 of Varney — one count of theft by unlawful taking
- Derek Nunemaker, 29 of Elkhorn City — one count each of first degree F/E, receiving stolen property, speeding, resisting arrest and second degree persistent felony offender; and two counts of first degree criminal mischief
- Shellie Perry, 41 of McAndrews — one count each of third degree assault, fourth degree assault, second degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, third degree terroristic threats and first degree persistent felony offender
- Joseph Phillips, 53 of Pikeville — one count each of first degree possession controlled substance, DUI first and improper display registration plate
- James A. Prater, 38 of Martin — one count each of third degree burglary, possession burglary tools and third degree criminal mischief; and two counts of theft by unlawful taking
- Keith D. Prater, 43 of Cincinnati, Ohio — three counts each of first degree bail jumping and first degree persistent felony offender
- Kelli Robinson, 40 of Paintsville — one count each of first degree possession controlled substance and possession drug paraphernalia
- Michael Salyer, 39 of Sitka — one count each of first degree possession controlled substance, possession drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking, public intoxication and possession marijuana
- Tommy Slone, 51 of Pikeville — one count of first degree bail jumping
- Casondra Smith, 25 of Virgie — one count each of first degree possession controlled substance and first degree promoting contraband
- Mark A. Smith, 42 of Mouthcard — one count of first degree trafficking in controlled substance
- Richard Thacker, 58 of Pikeville — two counts of first degree bail jumping