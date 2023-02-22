PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Feb. 15 and returned 32 felony indictments and one misdemeanor indictment.
An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Indictments for Pike County include:
- James Akers, 54 of Pikeville — one count each of possession handgun by felon, no seatbelt, driving suspended and first degree persistent felony offender
- Evan Anderson, 25 of Charleston, West Virginia; Jonathon Kennedy, 22 of Charleston, West Virginia; and Tevin Brekinridge, 23 of Charleston, West Virginia — one count each of trafficking marijuana, no insurance card, improper display registration plate and possession drug paraphernalia
- David Bailey, 38 of Ashcamp — one count of first degree trafficking in controlled substance
- William G. Brewer, 30 of Dunlow, West Virginia — one count of resisting arrest and two counts each of second degree burglary and first degree criminal mischief
- Anthony Christian, 44 of Grundy, Virginia — one count each of first degree possession controlled substance, first degree promoting contraband and public intoxication
- Lowell Compton, 40 of Pikeville — one count each of theft of identity and second degree F/E
- Bradford Elswick, 46 of Virgie — one count possession drug paraphernalia and two counts of first degree possession controlled substance
- Tyler Ferguson, 23 of Marion, Ohio — one count each of DUI first, resisting arrest, driving suspended first, failure to produce insurance card and no tags
- Travis Fields, 31 of Pikeville — one count each of first degree possession controlled substance, possession drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and resisting arrest
- Christopher Hamilton, 43 of Teaberry — one count each of third degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking and tampering with prisoner monitoring device, and two counts of first degree persistent felony offender
- Steven Hamilton, 18 of Freeburn — one count of receiving stolen property
- Kenenna Harper, 29 of Jenkins — one count of first degree possession controlled substance
- David Hobbs, 39 of Elkhorn City — one count each of first degree possession controlled substance, possession drug paraphernalia, DUI first, failure to produce insurance card, no tags, no seatbelt and possession open container
- Heather Huff, 38 of Pikeville — one count each of possession marijuana and public intoxication, and two counts of first degree possession controlled substance
- Della Jones, 27 of Bighill — one count each of theft of identity and giving police officer false name
- Amanda Mahan, 42 of Craynor, and Megan Trivette, 32 of Pikeville — one count of theft by unlawful taking
- Christopher May, 45 of Pikeville — one count each of DUI first and first degree possession controlled substance
- Donnie McClanahan, 34 of Pikeville — two counts each of possession marijuana, first degree possession controlled substance, third degree possession controlled substance, DUI second, possession drug paraphernalia and driving suspended first
- James Prater, 38 of Martin — one count each of third degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking, first degree criminal mischief and possession burglary tools
- James Prater, age and city not provided — one count each of third degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking, third degree criminal mischief, possession burglary tools and first degree persistent felony offender
- Alexus Rudder, 29 of Pikeville — one count each of first degree possession controlled substance, second degree possession controlled substance, third degree possession controlled substance, possession drug paraphernalia and public intoxication
- Charles Scott, 32 of Pikeville — one count each of theft by unlawful taking and first degree persistent felony offender
- Brandon Slone, 22 of Pikeville — one count of first degree possession controlled substance
- Clifford Slone, 36 of Shelbiana — one count each of first degree possession controlled substance, tampering with evidence, first degree promoting contraband and first degree persistent felony offender
- Bucky Smith, 46 of Phelps, and Tina Runyon, 48 of Phelps — one count each of first degree trafficking in controlled substance with possession of firearm, trafficking marijuana while possessing firearm, possession drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and second degree trafficking in controlled substance with possession of firearm; and two counts each of first degree promoting contraband and third degree trafficking in controlled substance with possession of firearm
- Kristi Stanley, 41 of Pikeville — one count each of third degree burglary and second degree criminal trespass
- Melissa Stevens, 45 of Shelbiana — one count each of first degree possession controlled substance and possession drug paraphernalia
- Jonathan Tackett, 47 of Minnie — one count of theft by unlawful taking
- Elmer Whitt, 46 of McCarr — one count each of first degree bail jumping and second degree persistent felony offender
- Andrea Williams, 38 of Langley, and Andrew Parsons, 37 of Prestonsburg — one count each of first degree possession controlled substance, possession drug paraphernalia, second degree promoting contraband, script not in proper container, DUI first, no tags, failure to produce insurance card and no seatbelts, and two counts of third degree possession controlled substance