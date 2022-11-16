PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Nov. 9 and returned 28 felony indictments, five felony informations and three misdemeanor indictments.
An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Indictments for Pike County include:
n Susan Akers, 43 of Harold — one count each of first degree trafficking in controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, third degree possession controlled substance and second degree persistent felony offender.
n Joseph Bailey, 49 of Elkhorn City — one count of first degree bail jumping.
n Tessa Belcher, 33 of Pikeville — one count each of first degree possession controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of third degree possession controlled substance.
n Charles Branham, 34 of Pikeville — three counts of first degree bail jumping.
n Michael Branham, 45 of Pikeville — one count each of DUI first and first degree possession controlled substance.
n Ashley Muncy Caudill, 29 of Marrowbone — one count of first degree bail jumping.
n Rebecca Cecil, 39 of Pikeville — one count each of second degree disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
n Harold D. Hall, 48 of Ashcamp — one count of first degree possession controlled substance.
n Shane Damien Hicks, 46 of Garrett — one count of first degree criminal trespass.
n Anthony S. Hurley, 33 of Pikeville; and Shawn Ferrell, 30 of Stopover — one count each of first degree possession controlled substance and no tags.
n Scott Hurley, 42 of Pikeville — one count each of first degree F/E, DUI first, driving suspended first, second degree disorderly conduct, tampering with evidence and first degree persistent felony offender, and two counts of first degree trafficking in controlled substance.
n Keagan Issac, 20 of Jenkins — one count of first degree bail jumping.
n Alexander R. Johnson, 30 of Bevinsville — one count of first degree possession controlled substance.
n Brandon Johnson, 37 of Pikeville — one count each of first degree possession controlled substance, second degree possession controlled substance and second degree F/E.
n Timothy L. Kelley, 44 of Lexington — one count each of first degree possession controlled substance and DUI first.
n James Kelly, 45 of Pikeville — one count of first degree bail jumping.
n Alycea Kendrick, 24 of Jenkins — one count each of no insurance, failure to produce insurance card and no tags.
n Samantha Knopck, 32 of Hephzibah, Georgia; and Lori Fields, 46 of Hardy — one count each of first degree possession controlled substance, first degree promoting contraband and possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of public intoxication.
n Justin Lucas, 42 of Mayking — one count each of first degree bail jumping and second degree persistent felony offender.
n Timothy R. Melton, 49 of Salt Lick — one count each of first degree bail jumping and first degree persistent felony offender.
n Michael Mills, 37 of Pikeville — one count each of first degree bail jumping and second degree persistent felony offender.
n Daniel Radcliff, 39 of Pikeville — two counts of first degree possession controlled substance.
n David B. Reed, 38 of Forest Hills — one count of first degree possession controlled substance.
n Jimmy Roberts, 64 of Pikeville — one count each of second degree assault and first degree persistent felony offender.
n Charles C. Scott, 32 of Pikeville — one count each of theft by unlawful taking, second degree F/E, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence, second degree possession controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and script in improper container.
n Amber Short, 30 of Hi Hat — one count of first degree bail jumping.
n Brandin Sizemore, 30 of Ashland — one count each of DUI first, first degree possession controlled substance and possession drug paraphernalia.
n Brandon M. Stanley, 36 of Rutledge, Tennessee — one count of first degree possession controlled substance.
n Brian E. Szakacsi, 56 of Collinsville, Illinois — one count of first degree bail jumping.
n Randa S. Thacker, 40 of Teaberry — one count each of first degree possession controlled substance and third degree possession controlled substance.
n Jacob Vanover, 22 of Pikeville — one count each of resisting arrest, third degree criminal mischief and first degree possession controlled substance.
n Cory Whitehead, 35 of Pikeville — one count each of first degree promoting contraband and first degree persistent felony offender.
n Jeremy Yeager, 42 of Pikeville — one count each of resisting arrest, third degree assault and first degree persistent felony offender.
n Robin Young, 44 of Varney — one count of first degree possession controlled substance.