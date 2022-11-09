PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Oct. 19 and returned 29 felony indictments and one misdemeanor indictment.
An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Indictments for Pike County include:
n Eugene Adams, 45 of Phelps: one count of first degree bail jumping.
n Ean Adkins, 28 of Pikeville: two counts of first degree possession of a controlled substance and one count each of second degree F/E and second degree possession of a controlled substance.
n William Branham, 54 of Clintwood, Virginia: one count of first degree bail jumping.
n Alexandria Cole, 29 of Salyersville: one count each of first degree promoting contraband, first degree possession of a controlled substance and second degree persistent felony offender.
n John Collins, 25 of Pikeville: one count of second degree assault.
n Kendra Collins, 25 of Regina: one count each of first degree possession of a controlled substance, first degree promoting contraband and possession of drug paraphernalia.
n Christopher Compton, 24 of Kimper: one count each of first degree possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
n Tommy Conley, 51 of Pikeville: one count each of possession of handgun by felon and falsely reporting an incident.
n Hayden Clement Damron, 26 of Shelbiana: one count of first degree bail jumping.
n Travis Fields, 40 of Pikeville: one count each of public intoxication, possession of marijuana, first degree possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
n Brittany Kayla Groves, 32 of Pikeville: one count each of third degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking.
n James Hardin, 30 of Hatfield: one count of second degree assault.
n Paul Hendricks, 57: one count each of first degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI first and driving suspended first.
n William James, 30 of Pikeville: one count each of first degree possession of a controlled substance, DUI first and no tags.
n Brandon S. Johnson, 37 of Pikeville: four counts each of first degree bail jumping and first degree persistent felony offender.
n Rodney Lovern, 47 of Pikeville: one count each of first degree bail jumping and first degree persistent felony offender.
n James Meadows, 67 of Frankfort; Amanda Meadows, 35 of Frankfort; and Michael Culp, 30 of Frankfort: one count of theft by unlawful taking.
n Latasha Miller, 23 or Marrowbone: one count each of first degree possession of a controlled substance, third degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
n Walter Moore, Jr., 46 of Grethel: one count each of first degree F/E, possession of handgun by felon, possession of firearm by felon, first degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, DUI first and first degree persistent felony offender.
n Nathan Newsome, 39 of Pikeville; Ryan Roberts, 32 of Pikeville; and Anthony Roberts, 38 of Pikeville: one count each of second degree burglary and first degree persistent felony offender.
n Nicholas Patrick, 40 of Shelbiana: one count each of first degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
n Joseph Phillips, 53 of Pikeville: one count of first degree bail jumping.
Terry Shepherd, 52 of Teaberry; and Darvin Shepherd, 48 of Teaberry: one count of third degree burglary.
n Jessica Tackett, 32 of Kimper: one count of first degree bail jumping.
n Misty Tackett, 49 of Pikeville: one count each of second degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking.
n John Douglas Thacker, 41 of Pikeville: one count each of theft by unlawful taking and first degree criminal trespassing.
n Tyler Wright, 30 of Pikeville: one count of first degree bail jumping.