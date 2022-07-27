Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met July 13 and returned 23 felony indictments, five felony informations and one misdemeanor indictment, according to information posted by the Pike County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

An indictment or information is an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Recommended for you