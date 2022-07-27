PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met July 13 and returned 23 felony indictments, five felony informations and one misdemeanor indictment, according to information posted by the Pike County Commonwealth’s Attorney.
An indictment or information is an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Indictments for Pike County include:
- Jennifer Bevins, 37 of Turtle Creek, Kentucky: one count of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance
- Roger Anthony Bevins, 56 of Turkey Creek, Kentucky: one count of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance
- Roger Anthony Bevins, 56 of Belfry, Kentucky: one count of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance
- Benjamin Bentley, 20 of Lenore, and Isaiah Birchfield, 21 of Williamson: one count of fourth-degree assault
- Nicholas A. Bland, 36 of Hardy, Kentucky: one count of
- first-degree trafficking in controlled substance
- Aaron Caines, 28 of Pikeville, Kentucky: one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance
- Angela Caines, 45 of Shelbiana, Kentucky: one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance
- Hank Collins, 23 of Stanville, Kentucky: one count of third-degree burglary
- Dustin E. Crabtree, 41 of McCarr, Kentucky, and Jocelyn Ellis, 27 of McCarr, Kentucky: one count of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance
- Brandon L. Dillon, 32 of Williamson, and Clinton C. Varney, 22 of Williamson: one count of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance
- Mark A. Dotson, 32 of Mouthcard, Kentucky: one count of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance
- Keith Finnison, 27 of Louisville, Kentucky, and Joseph Foster, 27 of Louisville, Kentucky: two counts of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance; and one count each of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance while possessing a firearm, trafficking in controlled substance within 1,000 yards of a school, trafficking marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
- Amber Gibson, 31 of Elkhorn City, Kentucky: one count of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance
- Amber Gibson, 31 of Elkhorn City, Kentucky: one count of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance
- Lacey B. Gillespie, 36 of Hyden, Kentucky: two counts of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance
- Cindy Hall, 46 of Grethel, Kentucky: one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance
- Bruce Jett, 38 of Pikeville, Kentucky: one count of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance
- Jeffrey W. Johnson, 52 of Virgie, Kentucky: one count of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance
- Jeffrey Johnson, 52 of Virgie, Kentucky: two counts each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a handgun by a felon; and one count of second-degree persistent felony offender
- Richard William Jones, 36 of Elkhorn City, Kentucky, and Bruce Jett, 38 of Pikeville, Kentucky: one count of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance
- Johnny Kendrick, 39 of Shelbiana, Kentucky: one count each of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI first and driving suspended first
- Jason Lawson, 48 of Pikeville, Kentucky: one count each of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and DUI first
- Jeremy Mullins, 42 of Virgie, Kentucky, and Shawnal Stewart, 51 or Virgie, Kentucky: one count each of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a handgun by a felon and second-degree persistent felony offender
- John R. Phillips, 51 of Ransom, Kentucky: one count of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance
- John R. Phillips, 51 of Ransom, Kentucky: one count of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance
- John Phillips, 51 of Ransom, Kentucky: one count of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance
- Jerry Riley, 45 of Pikeville, Kentucky: one count each of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
- Wesley J. Williams, 42 of Pikeville, Kentucky: two co
- unts of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance
- Saishu S. Yates, 33 of Mouthcard, Kentucky, and Mark A. Dotson, 32 of Mouthcard, Kentucky: one count of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance