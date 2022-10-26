PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Oct. 5 and returned 15 felony indictments and six felony informations.
An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Indictments for Pike County include:
n Timothy J. Anderson, 42 of Elkhorn City: two counts each of first degree trafficking in controlled substance and first degree persistent felony offender.
n Melissa Boone, 52 of Pikeville: one count each of theft by unlawful taking, first degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; and two counts of second degree possession of a controlled substance.
n Sara Michelle Branham, 43 of Elkhorn City: two counts of first degree possession of a controlled substance.
n Faith Browning, 27 of Williamson: one count each of second degree assault, DUI first and possession of open container.
n Courtney L. Claypool, 32 of McCarr: one count each of first degree possession of a controlled substance and second degree possession of a controlled substance.
n James M. Collins, 47 of Pikeville: one count of first degree trafficking in controlled substance.
n Jimmy Conn, 42 of Elkhorn City: one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance.
n Ian Matthew Elia, 35 of South Williamson: one count of first degree trafficking in controlled substance.
n Justin Gooslin, 38 of Charleston: one count each of first degree possession of a controlled substance and DUI second.
n Ronnie O. Hill, 46 of Regina: one count of first degree trafficking in controlled substance.
n Brian E. Hurley, 50 of Stopover: one count each of first degree trafficking in controlled substance and third degree trafficking in controlled substance.
n Brian E. Hurley, 50 of Stopover, and George D. Compton, 34 of Phelps: one count of first degree trafficking in controlled substance.
n Whitney Loren Hurley, 33 of Freeburn: one count of first degree promoting contraband.
n Jeffrey W. Johnson, 53 of Virgie: two counts of first degree trafficking in controlled substance.
n Jordan Johnson, 26 of Canada; Andrew Johnson, 21 of Elkhorn City; and Amber Adkins, 28 of Canada: one count each of first degree criminal mischief and theft by unlawful taking.
n Whitney Shea Lyons-Bartley, 35 of Kimper: one count of first degree promoting contraband.
n Mitchell Van Potter, 50 of Pikeville: one count each of first degree trafficking in controlled substance and first degree persistent felony offender.
n Danika Pruitt, 40 of Matewan: one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance.
n Jeremy Sullivan, 32 of Pikeville: one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance.
n Joshua P. Vajda, 32 of Painesville, Ohio: one count of first degree trafficking in controlled substance.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.
