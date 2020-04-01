SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. — Despite temperatures approaching 90 degrees Saturday, all parks and park facilities owned by the Pike County Fiscal Court were bare as Judge Executive Ray Jones ordered all of the parks and playgrounds to be closed on Friday to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The Pike County Public Works Department was ordered to take the steps needed to close the facilities, which led to the South Williamson Mini Park being roped off with caution tape and gated shut.
The closures will remain in effect until Gov. Andy Beshear lifts the state of emergency in Kentucky. Jones also asked that Pike County Schools also abide by the order and also close down their parks and playgrounds.