PIKEVILLE, Ky. - The Commonwealth's Attorney office of Pike County, Kentucky, released indictments handed down by the grand jury for the month of July, and a South Williamson man was charged with 33 counts relating to child pornography.
Eugene White, 41, of New Camp Road, was charged with 23 counts distribution and 10 counts possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
White was arrested in May while at a business, Southside Storage in Goody, Kentucky, where he was employed. The arrest was the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.
Others indictments include:
Bobbi Varney, 37, of Forest Hills, Kentucky, burglary in the second degree and one charge of theft by unlawful taking.
Cody A. Blankenship, 21, of Canada, Kentucky, burglary in the second degree and one charge of theft by unlawful taking.
Christopher Staton, 36, of Belfry, Kentucky, two charges of trafficking a controlled substance, with the first charge being for meth and the second for oxycodone. He was also indicted on a charge for trafficking a controlled substance, second degree for buprenorphine.
Curtis Hight, 37, of Williamson, fleeing or evading police and a second charge for criminal mischief after he destroyed a windshield causing $500 or more in damage.
Eric Linkenhoker, 44, of Hardy, Kentucky, trafficking a control substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and receiving stolen property.
Timmy Rose, 31, of Belfry, Kentucky, burglary and theft by unlawful taking after unlawfully entering a building owned by Oakwood Homes and taking or exercising control of water heaters and other decorative items and household goods valuing more than $500.
Devonda Sharlene Blevins, 57, of Turkey Creek, Kentucky, criminal possession of a forged instrument.
Tammy Marie Myers, 50, of Williamson, criminal possession of a forged instrument.
Tabitha Smith, 26, of Elkhorn City, Kentucky, three charges of theft by deception, one charge of being a persistent felony offender and separate misdemeanor charge for theft by deception.
Johnny Brizendine, 43, of Jenkins, Kentucky, three charges of theft by deception, one charge of being a persistent felony offender, one charge of trafficking a controlled substance, one charge for being a persistent felony offender and separate misdemeanor charge for theft by deception.
Randall Eugene Fordyce, 51, of Pikeville, Kentucky, assault in the second degree.
Anthony Baker, 51, of Pikeville, Kentucky, unlawful transaction with a minor second degree, unlawful transaction with a minor third degree and a charge for wanton endangerment.
Barry Miller, age 57, of Pikeville, Kentucky, second degree assault and for being a persistent felony offender.
Bryan E. Szakacsi, 53, of Collinsville, Illinois, theft by deception.
Michael Edward Hall, 48, of Pikeville, Kentucky, theft by unlawful taking.
Christopher Terlau, 39, of Pikeville, Kentucky, three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, suboxone and Adderall.
Starlet F. Tackett, 53, of Elkhorn City, Kentucky, three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, suboxone.
Jimmy Hopkins, 59, of Elkhorn City, Kentucky, two charges on trafficking in a controlled substance, Opana and Xanax.
Amy Hopkins, 37, of Elkhorn City, Kentucky, eight counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, suboxone, adipex, Ritalin and gabapentin.
Melinda McCarty, 37, of Elkhorn City, Kentucky, two counts of trafficking a controlled substance, meth.
Harley Tubbs, 19, of Pikeville, Kentucky, trafficking in a controlled substance, meth.
David Parsons, 36, of Pikeville, Kentucky, trafficking in a controlled substance, meth, and being a persistent felony offender.
Latasha N. Thacker, 27, of Mouthcard, Kentucky, trafficking a controlled substance, meth.
Justin T. Dotson, 37, of Shelbiana, Kentucky, trafficking in a a controlled substance, meth and heroin.
Jeffrey A. Coleman, Jr., 38, Shelbiana, Kentucky, trafficking a controlled substance meth.
William Bowling, 39, of Elkhorn City, Kentucky, trafficking in a controlled substance, suboxone.
Ira Bruce Howard, 39, of Steele, Kentucky, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and being a persistent felony offender.
Staci Watson, 37, of Steele, Kentucky tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance.
Jeremiah Johnson, 21, of Raccoon, Kentucky, criminal possession of a forged instrument and a charge of theft by deception.
Beverly Lester, 38, Pikeville, Kentucky, receiving stolen property and improper display of a registration plate.
Zachary Sampson, 24, of Pikeville, Kentucky, criminal possession of a forged instrument and being a persistent felony offender.
Bruce Robinson, 30, of Pikeville, Kentucky, receiving stolen property, fraudulent use of a credit card, and theft by unlawful taking.
Ronnie Thacker, 42, of Pikeville, Kentucky, bail jumping.
Johnny Matthew Robinson, 46, of Shelbiana, Kentucky, bail jumping.
Nathan Worrix, 38, of Pikeville, Kentucky, bail jumping.
Hayden Damron, 23, of Pikeville, Kentucky, bail jumping.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It merely means enough probable cause exists to warrant a jury trial.