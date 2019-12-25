PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Health Department released reports for the month of November 2019. The following establishments were inspected in Pike County, including in the Belfry, Phelps and Pikeville areas.
The Pike County Health Department inspects every restaurant and other eating establishment twice yearly. They check food storage, preparation, personnel, restrooms, water and other possible health conditions.
Everyone working in a food establishment is required to have a Kentucky Food Handler’s card. All food establishments must have a person in charge during all hours of operation that is certified through the Food Manager class.
A perfect score on an inspection is 100%. Points are subtracted if violations are found. 85%-100% indicates compliance with health department guidelines.
For more information, go to https://www.pikecountyhealth.com.
Here are the latest inspections for restaurants across Pike County:
Belfry area inspections establishment score violations
Food City No. 425, Thompson Plaza, *91%, *94%. *Critical item No. 18; Probe thermometer stored at prep cooler across from grill not cleaned/sanitized (corrected). Item No. 29; Nature Blast cleaning product stored next to Kind Bars and over bagged pretzels in stock area next to seafood room, cleaning products stored over single service meat bags in meat prep room.
Bevins Elementary, Sidney, 95%.
Subway of South Williamson, Goody, 96%.
Speedway #9293, Rt. 119 North, 97%, 97%.
Follow ups to be conducted
Food City #425, Thompson Road.
Family Dollar Store #21318, Buskirk.
Phelps area inspections
Bertha’s Diner, Knox Creek Road, 94%.
Good Shepherd Nursing & Rehab, US Hwy 194, *92%. *Critical item #18; can opener stored in container with utensils not clean/sanitized, deli slicer not clean/not sanitized.
Hornet’s Restaurant, Phelps 632 Rd, 91%.
Paul’s Pizza & Restaurant, Phelps 632 Rd, 95%.
Follow ups to be conducted
Good Shepherd Nursing & Rehab, US Hwy 194.
Pikeville area inspections
The Extra Mile LLC, South Mayo Trail, 97%, 96%.
Brookside Treatment Center, Venters Lane, *97%. *Critical item #09; Bare hand contact with ready to eat foods, employee using bare hands while preparing pulled pork.
South Mayo Double Kwik #1, South Mayo Trail, 94%, 97%.
Slim Chickens, South Mayo Trail, 98%.
Taco Bell, South Mayo Trail, 100%.
Chloe Double Kwik, E. Shelbiana Rd, 95%, 98%.
Pitstop Express, US Hwy 23 South, 97%, 97%.
Family Dollar Store, US Hwy 23 South, 99%.
Family Dollar Store, Meta Hwy, 97%.
Dollar General, Thompson Road, 97%.
Long John Silvers/A&W, South Mayo Circle, 95%.
Mi San Felipe, North Mayo Trail, 95%.
Adkins Fastop #2, North Mayo Trail, 95%, 99%.
Cardinal Country Store #8, North Mayo Trail, 98%.
Follow ups to be conducted
McDonalds, North Mayo Trail.
Virgie area inspections
Shelby Valley High School, Wildcat Drive, 97%.
Justice Quality Foods, Collins Hwy, *96%, 97%. *Critical item #25; Food not clearly marked to indicate the date by which food shall be consumed, sold or discarded, all deli meats not date marked properly.
Elkhorn city area inspections
Dad’z River Café, Patty Loveless Drive, 97%.
Three Way Drive Inn, Regina-Belcher Hwy, 97%.
Family Dollar Store, Millard Hwy, 99%.
Lookout Gas n Go, Lookout, 97%, 100%.
Subway of Regina, Regina-Belcher Hwy, 100%.
Mouthcard Deli, South Levisa Road, 95%, 98%.