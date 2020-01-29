PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Health Department released reports for the month of December 2019. The following establishments were inspected in Pike County, including in the Belfry, Phelps and Pikeville areas.
The Pike County Health Department inspects every restaurant and other eating establishment twice yearly. They check food storage, preparation, personnel, restrooms, water and other possible health conditions.
Everyone working in a food establishment is required to have a Kentucky Food Handler’s card. All food establishments must have a person in charge during all hours of operation that is certified through the Food Manager class.
A perfect score on an inspection is 100%. Points are subtracted if violations are found. 85%-100% indicates compliance with health department guidelines.
For more information, go to https://www.pikecountyhealth.com.
Belfry area inspections establishment score violations
Sal’s Place, E. Big Creek Road, *78%, 96% *Critical item #6; ash tray with multiple cigarettes stored next to prep table and small coke cooler. Item #11; home canned pickles in kitchen refrigerator (removed during inspection), Item #25; Prepared food (chili??), and open food packaging (bacon, ham, wieners) not date marked with dispose by date.
Dairy Queen, Highway 119 North, 96%
Sav-A-Lot, South Williamson, 97%
Snack Shack II, McCarr, *91% *Critical item #cleaner stored on paper towel dispenser in the restroom not labeled as required.
Captain D’s, Southside Mall, 94%
Justice Quality Foods #1, McCarr, 96%, 95%
El Torito Mexican Restaurant #2, So. Williamson, 94%
Teachable Moments Day Care, So.Williamson, 97%
Tug Valley Regional Medical Center, So. Williamson, 98%
McDonalds, Goody, 94%
The Steakhouse, Southside Mall Road, 97%
Giovanni’s, Southside Mall Road, *90% *Critical item #29; 2 clear bottles of cleaner not labeled as required.
Pond Creek Grocery, McAndrews, 95%, 97%
Cynthia’s Sweets, US Highway119, 96%
Belfry Double Kwik, US Highway 119 N, 96%, 96%
Little Caesars Pizza, Belfry, *91% *Critical item #18; several clear containers stored as clean ware was unclean to sight.
Pirates Pizza, Belfry, 93%
Taco Bell, So. Williamson, 94%
Belfry Senior Citizens Center, Belfry Courthouse, 100%
Wendy’s, US 119, 98%
Hardees, South Williamson, 94%
Peking II, Southside Mall, 94%
Arby’s Restaurant, Southside Mall, 94%
Long John Silvers, South Williamson, *91% Critical item #29; 2 toxic bottles of chemicals labeled degreaser are different colors (not labeled properly)
KFC #625122, South Williamson, 93%
Blackberry Senior Citizens Center, McCarr, 100%
The Extra Mile #506, South Williamson, *81%, *90% *Critical item #18; Deli slicer in kitchen unclean to sight/unsanitized (corrected during inspection). Item #29; Windshield wiper fluid stored over single service items in back storage room (corrected during inspection).
Walmart, South Williamson, *94%, 99% *Critical item # 18; Utensils stored as clean with other utensils are not clean to sight or touch.
Follow ups conducted:
Snack Shack II, McCarr
Little Caesars, Belfry
The Extra Mile #506, South Williamson, Walmart South Williamson
Elkhorn city area inspections
Marrowbone Senior Citizens Center, Marrowbone Creek Road, 100%
Subway, #57747 West Russell Street, 96%
Justiceville Double Kwik, Shelbiana Road, 99%, 100%
Velocity Market #4 & Deli, West Russell Street, 98%, 95%
Phelps area inspections
L&M Mart & Deli, Upper Johnscreek Road, 97%, 97%
Phelps Double Kwik, Phelps 632 Road, 92%, 96%
The Hive, State Highway 194E, *83%, *97% *Critical item #18; can opener unclean/unsanitized as required. Item #29; Cream/Lotion like product stored by cleaning products in middle kitchen area not labeled as required. Lemon scented bleach stored at both 3-compartment sinks.
Phelps Senior Citizens Center, Highway 194, 95%
Follow ups conducted:
The Hive, State Highway 194E
Pikeville area inspections
Johns Creek School, Johns Creek Road, *91% *Critical item #18; Deli slicer, large chopper next to deli slicer, and food processor blades stored on the wall all are stored as clean, but unclean/unsanitized to sight and/or touch.
Zebulon Double Kwik, Zebulon Highway, 93%, 94%
Santa Cruz Steakhouse & More Inc., Weddington Branch Road, *86% *Critical item #29; cleaners stored next to sauces in cabinet in front area.
The Extra Mile, Meta Highway, *88%, 96% *Critical item #18; deli slicer unclean/unsanitized, potato slicer stored as clean, but food debris is along bottom of inside blades.
Green Meadows Country Club, North Mayo Trail, 94%
Hardees, Hambley Blvd., 97%
Bank 253, Second Street, 95%
Velocity Market #5, Cline Street, 98%, 98%
Blue Raven, Main Street, 100%
Lincoln Road, LLC, Main Street, *95% *Critical item #08; hands not washed properly, using a common towel to dry hands.
Sol Good Bakery, Hambley Blvd., 100%
North Mayo Double Kwik, North Mayo Trail, 96%, 94%
Taco Bell #17315, North Mayo Trail, 100%
Moe’s Southwest Grill, Justice Way, 98%
Subway of Walmart, Cassidy Blvd., 95%
Jimmy John’s, Justice Way, 99%
Sam’s Hotdog Stand, Weddington Branch Road, 97%
PMC / Corner Market, Bypass Road, 97%, 100%
Peking Downtown, South Mayo Trail, 92%
Kentucky Fried Chicken, South Mayo Trail, 94%
Peking Restaurant, North Mayo Trail, 95%
Joyce’s Place, Caroline Avenue, 100%
Pig In A Poke, Mayo Circle, 96%
Pikeville Nursing & Rehab, South Mayo Trail, 93%
Dorsie’s Dairy Bar, Bypass Road, 96%
Starbucks, Cassidy Blvd., *93% *Critical item #29; Oven cleaner/degreaser stored on top of ice machine, ice machine not closed and protected.
Starbucks, Bypass Road, 100%
Follow ups conducted:
Johns Creek School, Johns Creek Road
The Extra Mile, Meta Highway
Santa Cruz Steakhouse, Weddington Branch Road.
Starbucks, Cassidy Blvd.
Virgie area inspections
Inspections missed from November food news:
El Azul Grande, #7 US Highway 610 West, *93% *Critical item #58; presence of insects. Numerous gnats in the area of the dishwasher.