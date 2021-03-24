Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Commonwealth Attorney’s office of Pike County, Kentucky, recently released a list of felony indictments returned by the grand jury.

The list of indictments filed in Pike County Circuit Court include:

  • Jacob Fletcher, 28, of Sitka: second degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.
  • Chadwick Hunt, 44, of Lick Creek: abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.
  • Samantha J. Smith, 28, of Williamson, West Virginia: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and promoting contraband.
  • Dustin Booth, 31, of Pinsonfork: two counts possession of a controlled substance and two counts tampering with evidence.
  • Natasha Thomas, 33, Phelps: burglary.
  • Brandon Goins, 32, of Aflex: burglary and theft by unlawful taking.
  • James Tyler Gooslin, 28, of McCarr: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Tina Newsome, 41, of Pinsonfork: two counts possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
  • Travis Reynolds, 39, of Kimper: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Gregory Richard Smith, 57, Phelps: two counts possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and public intoxication.
  • Rebecca S. Snyder, 37, of Hurricane, West Virginia: giving police officer a false name.
  • Colton Bentley, 28, of Jenkins: stalking.
  • Jordan Coleman, 20, of Virgie: theft by unlawful taking.
  • Alvin Derek Damron, 38, of Jonancy: burglary and theft by unlawful taking.
  • Mark Hall, 36, of Pikeville: receiving stolen property, three counts possession of a controlled substance and being a persistent felony offender.
  • Terry Hunt, 47, of Phyllis: assault and strangulation.
  • Stephen Hurley, 35, of Pikeville: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and assault.
  • Eric D. Kile, 37, of Pikeville: strangulation, assault and disorderly conduct.
  • Shawn Lewis, 34, of Pikeville: possession of a handgun by a felon, receiving stolen property, DUI, reckless driving, no insurance.
  • Eric Newsome, 33, of Jackson: receiving stolen property, possession of firearm by a felon, promoting contraband, possession of a controlled substance, terroristic threatening and being a persistent felony offender.
  • Robert Keith Newsome, 56, of Pikeville: burglary and theft by unlawful taking.
  • Allisa Payton, 25, of Prestonsburg: promoting contraband, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
  • Clayton Snodgrass, 37, of Varney: three counts possession of a controlled substance, script not in proper container and no tags.
  • Tyler Thacker, 28, of Ivel: promoting contraband and being a persistent felony offender.
  • Elmer Whitt, 44, of Louisville: burglary.
  • Amy Wolford, 36, of Pikeville: possession of a controlled substance.
  • Charles L. Branham, 32, of Pikeville: burglary, wanton endangerment and assault.
  • Mary Cahill, 25, of Concord, North Carolina: two counts possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
  • Robin L. Carver, 41, of Dwale: burglary and theft of identity.
  • Christopher Coleman, 35, of Beaver: burglary, theft by unlawful taking, carrying a concealed weapon and being a persistent felony offender.
  • Chad E. Collins, 38, of Pikeville: two counts possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.
  • David Myron Hicks, 48, of Ashland: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
  • Terry Jessup, 44, of Belcher: two counts possession of a controlled substance.
  • Luther Kimbler, 58, of Flat Gap: theft by unlawful taking.

DISCLAIMER: An indictment is an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

