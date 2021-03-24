PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Commonwealth Attorney’s office of Pike County, Kentucky, recently released a list of felony indictments returned by the grand jury.
The list of indictments filed in Pike County Circuit Court include:
- Jacob Fletcher, 28, of Sitka: second degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.
- Chadwick Hunt, 44, of Lick Creek: abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.
- Samantha J. Smith, 28, of Williamson, West Virginia: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and promoting contraband.
- Dustin Booth, 31, of Pinsonfork: two counts possession of a controlled substance and two counts tampering with evidence.
- Natasha Thomas, 33, Phelps: burglary.
- Brandon Goins, 32, of Aflex: burglary and theft by unlawful taking.
- James Tyler Gooslin, 28, of McCarr: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Tina Newsome, 41, of Pinsonfork: two counts possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
- Travis Reynolds, 39, of Kimper: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Gregory Richard Smith, 57, Phelps: two counts possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and public intoxication.
- Rebecca S. Snyder, 37, of Hurricane, West Virginia: giving police officer a false name.
- Colton Bentley, 28, of Jenkins: stalking.
- Jordan Coleman, 20, of Virgie: theft by unlawful taking.
- Alvin Derek Damron, 38, of Jonancy: burglary and theft by unlawful taking.
- Mark Hall, 36, of Pikeville: receiving stolen property, three counts possession of a controlled substance and being a persistent felony offender.
- Terry Hunt, 47, of Phyllis: assault and strangulation.
- Stephen Hurley, 35, of Pikeville: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and assault.
- Eric D. Kile, 37, of Pikeville: strangulation, assault and disorderly conduct.
- Shawn Lewis, 34, of Pikeville: possession of a handgun by a felon, receiving stolen property, DUI, reckless driving, no insurance.
- Eric Newsome, 33, of Jackson: receiving stolen property, possession of firearm by a felon, promoting contraband, possession of a controlled substance, terroristic threatening and being a persistent felony offender.
- Robert Keith Newsome, 56, of Pikeville: burglary and theft by unlawful taking.
- Allisa Payton, 25, of Prestonsburg: promoting contraband, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
- Clayton Snodgrass, 37, of Varney: three counts possession of a controlled substance, script not in proper container and no tags.
- Tyler Thacker, 28, of Ivel: promoting contraband and being a persistent felony offender.
- Elmer Whitt, 44, of Louisville: burglary.
- Amy Wolford, 36, of Pikeville: possession of a controlled substance.
- Charles L. Branham, 32, of Pikeville: burglary, wanton endangerment and assault.
- Mary Cahill, 25, of Concord, North Carolina: two counts possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
- Robin L. Carver, 41, of Dwale: burglary and theft of identity.
- Christopher Coleman, 35, of Beaver: burglary, theft by unlawful taking, carrying a concealed weapon and being a persistent felony offender.
- Chad E. Collins, 38, of Pikeville: two counts possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.
- David Myron Hicks, 48, of Ashland: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
- Terry Jessup, 44, of Belcher: two counts possession of a controlled substance.
- Luther Kimbler, 58, of Flat Gap: theft by unlawful taking.
DISCLAIMER: An indictment is an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.