PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office of Pike County has released a list of indictments recently returned by the grand jury.

The indictments filed in Pike County Circuit Court include:

  • Devin Gearles 26, of Phelps, Ky.: receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking, wanton endangerment and fleeing police. He was also charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of receiving stolen property in a separate indictment.
  • Charles Keith Wallace, 30, of Canada, Ky.: wanton endangerment, assault, menacing, terroristic threatening and resisting arrest.
  • Christopher Sexton, 38, of Nitro: possession of a controlled substance.
  • Vanessa N. Justice, 28, of McCarr, Ky.: theft by unlawful taking.
  • Haley Dawn Hatfield, 21, of South Williamson, Ky.: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
  • Savannah R. Hendrix, 23, of Williamson: theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief.
  • Regina Looney, 55, of Belfry, Ky.: burglary and theft by unlawful taking.
  • Scott Stokes, 27, of Forest Hills, Ky.: assault, wanton endangerment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and three counts of terroristic threatening.
  • Paul Johnson, 56, of Centerville, Michigan: possession of a controlled substance.
  • Tammy Sue Williams, 48, of Pikeville, Ky.: assault.
  • Andy L. Osborne, 35, of Virgie, Ky.: possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
  • Brian D. Johnson, 21, of Beaver, Ky.: criminal mischief and criminal attempt to commit a burglary.
  • Natasha Smith, 24, of Booneville, Ky.: burglary and theft by unlawful taking.
  • Joshua Allen, 24, of Pikeville, Ky.: criminal attempt to commit murder, assault, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, and hindering prosecution.
  • Ryan Smith, 27, of Pikeville, Ky.: criminal attempt to commit murder, assault, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief.
  • Michael Winn Kiser, 41, of Pikeville, Ky.: wanton endangerment, trafficking in marijuana less than eight ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Shanna D. Justice, 34, of Pikeville, Ky.: promoting contraband.
  • Kayla D. Bowling, 30, of Pikeville, Ky.: possession of a controlled substance.
  • Lonnie Conley, Jr., 41, of Elkhorn City, Ky.: possession of a controlled substance.
  • Neil Ratliff, 50, of Pikeville, Ky.: trafficking in a controlled substance and being a persistent felony offender.
  • Arnold G. Wesley, 33, of Stanville, Ky.: two counts of a controlled substance, and theft by unlawful taking.
  • Destinee L. Ratliff, 22, of Elkhorn City, Ky.: criminal possession of a forged instrument.
  • Valorie S. Hunt, 39, of Pikeville, Ky.: possession of a controlled substance and promoting contraband.
  • Matthew Sammons, 28, of Colorado Springs, Colorado: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernali and giving false name or address.
  • William A. Looney, 43, of Elkhorn City, Ky.: two counts possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Joseph Slone, 46, of Shelbiana, Ky.: burglary and theft by unlawful taking.
  • Krystal Elswick, 39, of Pikeville, Ky.: trafficking in a controlled substance.
  • Clayton T. Slone, 45, of Raccoon, Ky.: trafficking in a controlled substance.
  • Kevin Potter, 51, of Jenkins, Ky.: trafficking in a controlled substance.
  • Kristi Ray, 46, of Pikeville, Ky.: possession of a controlled substance.
  • Whitney Howell, 29, of Pikeville, Ky.: two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance and being a persistent felony offender.
  • Dylan Newsome, 25, of Pikeville, Ky.: trafficking in a controlled substance.
  • Melisa J. Ratliff, 39, of Pikeville, Ky.: trafficking in a controlled substance.
  • Shawn E. Howard, 44, of Martin, Ky.: two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance.
  • Joshua Bailey, 32, of Langley, Ky.: two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance.
  • Kelly Hall, 34, of Langley, Ky.: trafficking in a controlled substance.
  • Marian Ritchey aka Ikey Ritchie, 64, of Pikeville, Ky.: two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance.
  • Willie Sword, 62, of Pikeville, Ky.: two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance.
  • Wayne P. Slone, 73, of Ivel, Ky.: trafficking in controlled substance.
  • Gilbert Bartley, 56, of Pikeville, Ky.: two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance.
  • Brandy Coleman, 29, of Elkhorn City, Ky.: trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Nathan Hamilton, 28, of Ashcamp, Ky.: trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Joey Williams, 52, of Ashcamp, Ky.: trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Travis J. Reynolds, 38, of Kimper, Ky.: trafficking in a controlled substance and being a persistent felony offender. He was also charged with attempted promoting contraband in a separate indictment.
  • Rebecca Brown, 37, of Nicholasville, Ky.: promoting contraband and being a persistent felony offender.
  • Ronnie Pruitt, 57, of Birmingham, Alabama: theft by unlawful taking.

An indictment is an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.