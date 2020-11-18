PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Commonwealth Attorney’s office of Pike County, Kentucky, recently released a list of felony indictments returned by the grand jury.
The list of indictments filed in Pike County Circuit Court include:
- Paul Matthew Thomasson, 33, of Delbarton and Lori Ann Fields, also known as Lori Chapman, 44, of Hardy: burglary.
- Devin Gearles, 26, of Phelps: fleeing or evading police and theft of a motor vehicle registration plate or decal.
- John P. Ball, 45, of Raccoon: first-degree bail jumping.
- Christine Keathley, also known as Christine Salisbury, 45, of Harold: burglary, theft by unlawful taking and possession of a controlled substance.
- Nicholas Patrick, 38, of Salyersville: burglary, theft by unlawful taking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief and being a persistent felony offender.
- Jeremiah Vance, 24, of Pikeville: three counts burglary, three counts theft by unlawful taking, fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, public intoxication and being a persistent felony offender.
- Freddie Charles, 54, of Pikeville: strangulation.
- Derrick S. Bevins, 41, of Pikeville: promoting contraband, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
- Stephanie Coleman, 35, of Henderson: burglary, theft by unlawful taking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and being a persistent felony offender.
- Teresa Hamilton, 53, of Pikeville: three counts possession of a controlled substance and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.
- Mitchell V. Potter Jr., 48, of Ashcamp: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools and public intoxication.
- Terry Dale Jessup, 44, of Elkhorn City: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property.
- John Thacker, 39, of Pikeville: burglary, theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief.
- Rodney John, also known as Rodney Johns, 29, of Union City, Indiana: receiving stolen property and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with injury.
- Martin Wayne Dye, 33, of Virgie: assault and burglary.
- Charles Hall Jr., 37, of Banner: first-degree bail jumping.
- William Cody West, 39, of Pikeville: fleeing or evading police, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, driving revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear seatbelt and being a persistent felony offender.
- Randall D. Mullins, 41, of Virgie: trafficking in a controlled substance.
- Nathan Hall, 33, of Weeksbury: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Christopher Holbrooks, 22, of Pikeville: possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief, criminal trespassing and public intoxication.
- Adam Little, 64, of Ashcamp: trafficking in a controlled substance, three counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
- Phillip Weir, 46, of Shelby Gap: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Charles Ervin Johnson Jr., 36, of Jenkins: two counts possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Stephen B. Smallwood, 49, of Jenkins: operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving revoked and possession of open alcoholic beverage container in vehicle.
- Devonte Petitt, 27, of Pikeville: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
DISCLAIMER: An indictment is an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.