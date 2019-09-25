Williamson Daily News
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Commonwealth Attorney’s office of Pike County, Kentucky, recently released indictments handed down by the grand jury for the month of September.
Kayla D. Scott, 25, of Pinsonfork, and William D. Akers, 40, of McAndrews, was indicted on charges of theft by unlawful taking and criminal possession of a forged instrument after they allegedly stole gift cards valued at more than $500 from Walmart. Akers was also charged with being a persistent felony offender.
James P. Worrix, 35, of Sidney: Theft by unlawful taking after he allegedly stole a Ford Ranger with a value of more than $500.
Joseph Hanny, 33, of Hatfield: Driving under the influence, 4th offense, operating a motor vehicle while license is revoked and failure to maintain motor vehicle insurance.
George Stacy, 36, of Delbarton: Promoting contraband, first degree when he knowingly took drugs into a detention facility.
Jennifer Gillman, 40, of Hatfield: Possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Jason Mullins, 33, of McAndrews: Theft by unlawful taking after he stole a wallet and cash from a victim valuing at over $500.
Melinda J. McCarty, 37, of Elkhorn City: Trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, while being in possession of a firearm.
Jonathan D. Borden, 43, of Pikeville: One count of possession of a controlled substance first degree for hydrocodone, three counts of second degree possession of a controlled substance for diazepam, alprazolam and suboxone, and theft by unlawful taking after he stole goods valued at less than $500 from Advance Auto Parts.
Enos Eugene Little, 46, of Pikeville: Possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence and disorderly conduct.
Robert W. Rowe, 31, of Elkhorn City: Possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
Kenneth Fischer, 46, of Pikeville and Crystal Addington, 41, of Virgie: Trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine and tampering with physical evidence. Fischer was also charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.
Cody Johnson, 24, of Beaver: Robbery first degree and wanton endangerment.
Herbert Courtney, 46, of Pikeville: Terroristic threatening and being a persistent felony offender.
DISCLAIMER: An indictment is an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.