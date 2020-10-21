PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Commonwealth’s Attorney office of Pike County, Kentucky, recently released a list of felony indictments returned by the grand jury.
The indictments filed in Pike County Circuit Court include:
- Kenneth Warren, 35, of Williamson: assault, strangulation, criminal mischief and burglary.
- Bruce Chapman, 45, of Belfry: two counts possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Eddie Dewayne Adkins, 39, of Rockhouse: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Brandon W. Adams, 38, of Belfry: robbery and theft by unlawful taking.
- Aaron Mounts, 35, of Turkey Creek: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and terroristic threatening.
- William Eric Blankenship, 44, of Stopover: wanton endangerment, assault and terroristic threatening.
- Abigail Chapman, 27, of Red Jacket: bail jumping.
- Paul Flippen, 55, of Williamson: receiving stolen property.
- Payton Walter Evans, 30, of Pinsonfork: strangulation, assault, terroristic threatening, criminal mischief, burglary and theft by unlawful taking.
- Brent Branham, 31, of Forest Hills: three counts receiving stolen property, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants and being a persistent felony offender.
- Valerie Hall, 34, of Varney: possession of a controlled substance.
- Lisa Leedy, 38, of Kimper: theft by unlawful taking.
- Randy Blackburn, 62, of Kimper: theft by unlawful taking.
- Tierra Fonner, 26, of Belfry: trafficking in a controlled substance.
- Chasity G. Smith, 29, of Inez: possession of a controlled substance.
- Teddy Ray Anderson, 61, of Kimper: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Stephanie Lynch, 31, of Pikeville: promoting contraband, criminal trespassing and possession of a controlled substance.
- Ralph Caldwell, 40, of Pikeville: burglary, theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief and being a persistent felony offender.
- Joshua Newsome, 38, of Pikeville: possession of a controlled substance, violation of a protective order and resisting arrest.
- Travis Adams, 30, of Raccoon: fleeing or evading police, assault and resisting arrest.
- George B. Cantrell II, 26, of Pikeville: two counts trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, fleeing or evading police, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, driving suspended, prescription drug not in proper container and improper turning.
- Ashley Riggs, 29, of Shelbiana: burglary and theft by unlawful taking.
- Joshua A. Sanders, 32, of Elkhorn City: wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, giving false name, operating without a license, failure to maintain insurance and no registration.
- Aimee Helton, 37, of Pikeville: bail jumping and being a persistent felony offender.
- Brian Dummitt, 24, of Quincy: operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, driving suspended, no registration and failure to maintain insurance.
- Brent Branham, 31, of Pikeville: first-degree bail jumping and being a persistent felony offender. He was also charged with theft by unlawful taking in a separate indictment.
- Jessica Adams, 36, of Pikeville: three counts theft by unlawful taking.
- Daniel E. Meade, 37, of Pikeville: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and being a persistent felony offender.
- Kyle D. Scalf, 35, of Stanville: two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, failure to wear seatbelt, no proof of insurance and no registration.
- Lucas Amos, 25, of Pikeville: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts trafficking in a controlled substance and trafficking in marijuana.
- Jerry Shields, 31, of Virgie: assault.
- Gary Collins, 30, of Tram: criminal mischief.
- Kelly Hall, 35, of Langley: bail jumping.
- William Logan Rose, 25, of Jenkins: bail jumping.
- Debbie Hamilton, 35, of Prestonsburg: five counts possession of a controlled substance, promoting contraband, theft of identity, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, driving suspended and disorderly conduct.
- Brandi Jodon Puett, 35, of Pikeville: wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants and operating a motor vehicle without a license.
DISCLAIMER: An indictment is an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.