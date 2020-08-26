PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Belfry woman was indicted by a Pike County Grand Jury after police allege she took a controlled substance into a Pike County detention facility.
Ashley Sipple, 31, was charged with first degree promoting contraband in a list of indictments that were recently released by the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office of Pike County.
The indictments filed in Pike County Circuit Court also include:
- Corina Hurley, 37, of Stopover: possession of a controlled substance.
- Connie A. Prater, 41, of Stopover: burglary, theft by unlawful taking and promoting contraband.
- Tyler Daugherty, 24, of Majestic: wanton endangerment.
- Scott Stokes, 27, of Forest Hills: assault, wanton endangerment, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, terroristic threatening and being a persistent felony offender.
- Jacob Thacker, 23, of Belfry: tampering with physical evidence and possession of marijuana.
- Bobby Hamilton, 46, of Harold: two counts possession of a controlled substance.
- Patrick Eugene Childers, 46, of Pikeville: assault, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and being a persistent felony offender.
- Nicholas Bryan Allen, 29, of Grethel: four counts possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Chelsea Renee Orr, 28, of Jenkins: possession of a controlled substance.
- Misti Jo Little, 37, of Pikeville: promoting contraband, two counts possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication and criminal trespass.
- Kali Brooke Ratliff, 28, of Pikeville: burglary.
- Brian Norman, 43, of Prestonsburg: burglary, theft by unlawful taking, wanton endangerment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
- Crystal S. Bolden, 40, of Dorton: burglary, theft by unlawful taking, wanton endangerment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, intimidating a witness, possession of a controlled substance and being a persistent felony offender.
- Bella Lynn Lucas, 23, of Jenkins: receiving stolen property and criminal mischief. She was also charged with theft by unlawful taking in a separate indictment.
- Brandon Burke, 19, of Pikeville: three counts of burglary, two counts theft by unlawful taking and two counts criminal mischief.
- Lowell Vernon Compton Jr., 38, of Pikeville: two counts fleeing or evading police.
- Timothy R. Justice, 35, of Pikeville: burglary and theft by unlawful taking.
- April Hamilton, 28, of Harold: burglary, theft by unlawful taking, promoting contraband, possession of a controlled substance and being a persistent felony offender.
- Jerry “Boo” Shields, 30, of Virgie: three counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and public intoxication.
- Lealashae Sargent, 29, of Pikeville: burglary and theft by unlawful taking.
- Latasha Thacker, 28, of Mouthcard: promoting contraband.
- Gregory L. Boyd Jr., 29, of Lexington: flagrant nonsupport.
- Sandra Anderson, 29, of Pikeville: burglary, theft by unlawful taking and being a persistent felony offender.
DISCLAIMER: An indictment is an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.