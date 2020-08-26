Essential reporting in volatile times.

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Belfry woman was indicted by a Pike County Grand Jury after police allege she took a controlled substance into a Pike County detention facility.

Ashley Sipple, 31, was charged with first degree promoting contraband in a list of indictments that were recently released by the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office of Pike County.

The indictments filed in Pike County Circuit Court also include:

  • Corina Hurley, 37, of Stopover: possession of a controlled substance.
  • Connie A. Prater, 41, of Stopover: burglary, theft by unlawful taking and promoting contraband.
  • Tyler Daugherty, 24, of Majestic: wanton endangerment.
  • Scott Stokes, 27, of Forest Hills: assault, wanton endangerment, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, terroristic threatening and being a persistent felony offender.
  • Jacob Thacker, 23, of Belfry: tampering with physical evidence and possession of marijuana.
  • Bobby Hamilton, 46, of Harold: two counts possession of a controlled substance.
  • Patrick Eugene Childers, 46, of Pikeville: assault, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and being a persistent felony offender.
  • Nicholas Bryan Allen, 29, of Grethel: four counts possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Chelsea Renee Orr, 28, of Jenkins: possession of a controlled substance.
  • Misti Jo Little, 37, of Pikeville: promoting contraband, two counts possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication and criminal trespass.
  • Kali Brooke Ratliff, 28, of Pikeville: burglary.
  • Brian Norman, 43, of Prestonsburg: burglary, theft by unlawful taking, wanton endangerment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
  • Crystal S. Bolden, 40, of Dorton: burglary, theft by unlawful taking, wanton endangerment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, intimidating a witness, possession of a controlled substance and being a persistent felony offender.
  • Bella Lynn Lucas, 23, of Jenkins: receiving stolen property and criminal mischief. She was also charged with theft by unlawful taking in a separate indictment.
  • Brandon Burke, 19, of Pikeville: three counts of burglary, two counts theft by unlawful taking and two counts criminal mischief.
  • Lowell Vernon Compton Jr., 38, of Pikeville: two counts fleeing or evading police.
  • Timothy R. Justice, 35, of Pikeville: burglary and theft by unlawful taking.
  • April Hamilton, 28, of Harold: burglary, theft by unlawful taking, promoting contraband, possession of a controlled substance and being a persistent felony offender.
  • Jerry “Boo” Shields, 30, of Virgie: three counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and public intoxication.
  • Lealashae Sargent, 29, of Pikeville: burglary and theft by unlawful taking.
  • Latasha Thacker, 28, of Mouthcard: promoting contraband.
  • Gregory L. Boyd Jr., 29, of Lexington: flagrant nonsupport.
  • Sandra Anderson, 29, of Pikeville: burglary, theft by unlawful taking and being a persistent felony offender.

DISCLAIMER: An indictment is an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.