PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office of Pike County returned a long list of indictments this past week handed down by the grand jury for the first time since late March, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The indictments filed in Pike County Circuit Court include:
- Josh Smith, 38, of Canada, Ky.: third-degree assault, fleeing or evading police, terroristic threatening, wanton endangerment, public intoxication, resisting arrest and being a persistent felony offender.
- Brent Branham, 31, of Forest Hills, Ky.: three counts of receiving stolen property and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.
- Steven Rick Wilson, 39, of Forest Hills, Ky.: first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Rebecca A. Wolford, 40, of Phelps, Ky.: first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- John Shane Blackburn, 41, of McDowell, Ky.: third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking.
- Jeremy K. Kinney, 31, of Pikeville, Ky.: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, violation of a protective order and resisting arrest.
- Randolph Coleman, 54, of Pikeville, Ky.: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and having a prescription drug not in proper container.
- Ashley Riggs, 29, of Shelbiana, Ky.: theft by unlawful taking.
Cody Wayne Chaney, 29, of Pikeville, Ky.: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and public intoxication.
- Michael Gilbert, 43, of Pikeville, Ky.: trafficking in marijuana while in possession of a firearm, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and being a persistent felony offender.
- Anita Hollifield, 61, of Pikeville, Ky.: third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking.
- Tanner Lykins, 32, of Maysville, Ky.: criminal mischief, tampering with physical evidence and being a persistent felony offender.
- David Hupp, 48, of Chattanooga, Tenn.: receiving stolen property.
- Brian Norman, 42, of Pikeville, Ky.: receiving stolen property, trafficking in a controlled substance and fleeing or evading police.
- Christopher J. Villalovos, 34, of Pikeville, Ky.: first -degree possession of a controlled substance and third -degree possession of a controlled substance.
- Jodie Tackett, 47, of Virgie, Ky.: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, violation of a protective order and public intoxication.
- April Hamilton, 28, of Harold, Ky.: first-degree promoting contraband, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and being a persistent felony offender.
- Georgia Lynn Wallace, 57, of Harold, Ky.: theft by unlawful taking.
- Michael Osborne, 43, of Athens, Ohio: burglary and theft by unlawful taking.
- Jamie Garrett, 43, of Cynthiana, Ky.: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property.
- Dewey Ratliff, 21, of Elkhorn City, Ky.: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and prescription drug not in proper container.
- John D. Mullins, 39, of Salyersville, Ky.: burglary and two counts of theft by unlawful taking.
- Jamie Lewis Elkins, 37, of Salyersville, Ky.: burglary and two counts of theft by unlawful taking.
- Debbie Hamilton, 34,of Prestonsburg, Ky.: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, failure to wear seatbelt and driving while revoked.
- Clayton Snodgrass, 36, of Varney, Ky.: first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
- Michael Kyle Chapman, 31, of Pikeville, Ky.: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, third -degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended and being a persistent felony offender.
- Freddie Cole, 58, of Pikeville, Ky.: burglary, theft by unlawful taking and being a persistent felony offender.
- Troy Seal, 51, of Pikeville, Ky.: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Gary Wayne Hamilton, 30, of Pikeville, Ky.: identity theft, resisting arrest, being a persistent felony offender.
- Hazetta West, 34, of Pikeville, Ky.: DUI, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, no insurance, no registration, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle without a license.
Jessica Adams, 36, of Pikeville, Ky.: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Anthony Robinson, 38, of Pikeville, Ky.: fleeing or evading police, unlawful imprisonment, assault.
- Timothy Scott Belcher, 40, of Varney, Ky.: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
DISCLAIMER: An Indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.