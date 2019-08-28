PIKEVILLE, Ky. - The Commonwealth Attorney's office of Pike County, Kentucky, released indictments by the grand jury for the month of August, including several for drug possession.
Elijah Hall, 47, of South Williamson, Ky., was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear a seat belt and failure to illuminate headlamps stemming from an incident March 3.
Other indictments:
n Matthew Newsome, 35, of Lenore,W.Va., theft by deception after allegedly stealing more than $500 worth of goods from Lowe's in Pikeville in July 18.
n Joshua L. Smith, 37, of Canada, Ky., burglary third degree, theft by unlawful taking and resisting arrest after allegedly taking merchandise from Walmart valued at less than $500.
n Sara Ryan, 22, of Forest Hills, Ky., possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
n John David Adkins, 37, of Sidney, Ky., tampering with a prisoner monitoring device.
n Tonya Shell, 44, of Shelbiana, Ky., possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
n Stoney Hill, 49, of Pikeville, Ky., possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
n Bridget Bolden, 44, of Pikeville, Ky., possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
n Ronald Newsome, 48, of Robinson Creek, Ky., possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
n Casey Case, 25, of Jenkins, Ky., criminal possession of a forged instrument.
n April Smith, 44, of Pikeville, Ky., promoting contraband in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance, suboxone and being a persistent felony offender.
n Richard L. Caldwell, 42, of Salyersville, Ky., possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and public intoxication.
n Dike Newsome, 36, of Pikeville, Ky. strangulation first degree, fourth degree assault and terroristic threatening.
n Ermel J. Wolford, 39, of Pikeville, Ky., possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, terroristic threatening and public intoxication.
n Hayden Damron, 23, of Pikeville, Ky., driving under the influence, fourth offense, and operating a motor vehicle while license is revoked.
n Robert Anderson, 32, of Prestonsburg, Ky., burglary second degree and criminal mischief.
n Jeffery Carl Damron, 45, of Betsy Layne, Ky., driving under the influence, fourth offense, operating a motor vehicle without a license, and possession of marijuana.
n Jennifer Lynn Rose, 47, of Elkhorn City, Ky., possession of a controlled substance first degree, methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance second degree, suboxone and possession of drug paraphernalia.
n Joshua P. Anderson, 40, of Pikeville, Ky., possession of a controlled substance first degree, methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance second degree, suboxone, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
n Elisha Robinson, 35, of Virgie, Ky., possession of a controlled substance first degree, methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance second degree, suboxone and possession of drug paraphernalia.
n Tabitha Shell, 26, of Elkhorn City, Ky., theft of a motor vehicle registration plate or decal, possession of a controlled substance first degree, methamphetamine, and possession of a controlled substance second degree, suboxone.
n Dylan G. Hopkins, 19, of Shelbiana, Ky., tampering with physical evidence and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
n Manfred Seth Williams, 26, of Pikeville, Ky., possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and providing a false name or address.
n Corey Thompson, 26, of Stanville, Ky., robbery first degree and being a persistent felony offender.
n Michael H. Bartley, 33, of Virgie, Ky., tampering with a prisoner monitoring device and being a persistent felony offender.
DISCLAIMER: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.