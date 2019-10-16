PIKEVILLE, Kentucky — The Commonwealth’s Attorney office of Pike County, Kentucky, recently released several indictments handed down by the grand jury.
The indictments include:
- Angela S. Bevins, 53, of Fedscreek, Kentucky: first degree possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone, theft by unlawful taking, and three counts of third degree possession of a controlled substance for xanax, gabapentin and diazapam.
- Robert Caldwell, 34, of Jenkins, Kentucky: first degree bail jumping and being a persistent felony offender.
- Stephen Balo, 27, of Pikeville, Kentucky: first degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- William Looney, 42, of Elkhorn City, Kentucky: first possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
- Johnathon O. Galloway, 39, of Pikeville, Kentucky: first degree possession of a controlled substance hydrocodone.
- Remona Mills, 48, of Paintsville, Kentucky: theft by unlawful taking, tampering with physical evidence, first degree promoting contraband, possession of drug paraphernalia and being a persistent felony offender.
- Devery Shanowat, 26, of Pikeville, Kentucky: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting arrest.
- George Tostin, 61, of Shelby Gap, Kentucky: first degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Ashlie Swiney, 34, of Elkhorn City, Kentucky: third degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking.
- Rory A. Hall, 41, of Pikeville, Kentucky: first degree fleeing or evading police, fourth degree assault and resisting arrest.
An indictment is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.