PIKEVILLE, Ky.- Jackson Noel, a pharmacist operating Buffalo Drug Inc., in Buffalo, West Virginia, was found guilty Tuesday of conspiring to dispense and distribute oxycodone and oxymorphone.
Proof at trial established that as part of the conspiracy Noel unlawfully dispensed oxycodone and oxymorphone pills from the pharmacy to out-of-state customers, including customers from Kentucky. Noel dispensed the pills on a cash-only basis.
According to the indictment, Noel began conspiring and distributing the drugs in June 2015 through December 2016 in Pike County, the Eastern District of Kentucky, and elsewhere.
Noel will be sentenced in December 2019 and faces up to 20 years in prison, as well as a $1 million fine and at least three years of supervision after release.
"The defendant's unlawful dispensing of powerful opioid pills contributed to the crisis currently affecting the Appalachian region, and our District, specifically," said Robert M. Duncan Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky. "The jury's verdict ensures that the defendant will be held accountable for his actions. I commend the efforts of the various law enforcement and regulatory agencies who played a role in this investigation."
Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Dan Dodds, acting special agent in charge of the DEA; and Richard W. Sanders, commissioner, Kentucky State Police jointly announced the jury's verdict.
The investigation was conducted by the DEA, KSP, Kentucky Office of the Attorney General, the Putnam County, West Virginia, Sheriff's Office and the West Virginia Board of Pharmacy. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sam Dotson.